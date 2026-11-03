Military cadets set to embark on joint training cruise

A total of 741 cadets from the Korean Army, Navy, Air Force and the Armed Forces Nursing Academy will embark on a joint training mission from Nov. 3 through 20.

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출항하는 합동순항훈련전단 (서울=연합뉴스) 5일 해군 대형수송함 마라도함(LPH)에 편승한 2025년 합동순항훈련전단 소속 해ㆍ육ㆍ공군ㆍ국군간호사관학교 2학년 사관생도들이 진해 군항을 출항하고 있다. 2025.11.5 [해군 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2025-11-05 14:06:17/
Second-year cadets from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Armed Forces Nursing academies depart a naval base in Jinhae District, Changwon, South Gyeongsang, aboard a large transport ship as part of a joint cruise training squadron on Nov. 5, 2025.

Military cadets were set to embark on Tuesday on a joint training mission to enhance interoperability among the military branches, the Navy said that same day.

A total of 741 cadets from the Korean Army, Navy, Air Force and the Armed Forces Nursing Academy will embark on the training cruise from Tuesday through Nov. 20, according to the Navy.

The mission will also involve the deployment of the Marado amphibious assault ship, two Cheongwangbong-class landing ships and the MUH-1 Marineon helicopter, it said.

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The cadets will observe a series of drills, including helicopter takeoffs and landings, tactical maneuvers and mobile logistics support, designed to help them better understand the Navy and its operations.

During the voyage, the cadets will make a port call in Guam, where they will visit the Joint Region Marianas, a naval base on the island, while touring the Korean Navy Task Fleet Command and the Aegis destroyers on Jeju Island.

The Navy was set to hold an event to bid farewell to the trainee officers departing at a naval base in Jinhae District, Changwon, South Gyeongsang, later in the day.


Yonhap

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