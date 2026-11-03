Military cadets set to embark on joint training cruise

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Navy to launch latest domestically built attack submarine today
South Korea's 3,600-ton Seo Hui submarine, built with longer underwater endurance and an expanded missile launch system, is slated for delivery to the Navy in 2028.
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North takes issue with Japan’s deployment of missile system, drills with U.S.
An article carried by the Korean Central News Agency warned of a “vicious cycle” of escalating regional tensions.
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North Korea tests cruise missile warhead, days after cluster bomb test
North Korea said it tested a dispersal warhead for a strategic cruise missile, days after reporting a cluster bomb test for tactical ballistic missiles.
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Seoul delays Cheonghae extension while weighing broader Strait of Hormuz security role
Korea is considering expanded naval operations near the Strait of Hormuz amid U.S. pressure, delaying its annual deployment extension bill.