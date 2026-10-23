Military academy merger plan faces delay

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North Korea plants nearly 1 million land mines along DMZ in just over two years: Lawmakers
South Korean military data shows Pyongyang has planted 960,000 land mines since 2024 as it attempts to fortify the inter-Korean border.
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Korea, U.S. to deepen drone combat cooperation
The two air forces will sign a letter of intent to advance manned-unmanned teaming and future combat interoperability.
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U.S. 8th Army chief says troops must prepare for threats beyond Korea
U.S. 8th Army commander Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert said forces in Korea must remain ready for missions beyond the peninsula while training with South Korean allies against North Korea.
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USFK chief calls for year-round training, warns of ‘dangerous’ North Korea-Russia cooperation
Ambassador Michelle Park Steel said Seoul and Washington must link prosperity with security while addressing China and fair treatment for U.S. companies at an Amcham luncheon.