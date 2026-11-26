A pedestrian covers their ears against the cold wind at the Sejong-daero intersection in central Seoul on Nov. 24. YONHAP

Mild weather is set to give way to a cold snap this weekend, with rain or snow forecast in many regions on Friday and Saturday, and Seoul's morning low expected to plunge to minus 2 degrees Celsius (28 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday.

Mild weather is set to give way to a cold snap this weekend, as a cold continental high-pressure system expands from the north. Seoul’s morning low is expected to plunge to minus 2 degrees Celsius (28 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday.

Light rain is forecast from Friday morning through the night, mainly in the central region. It will spread to North Jeolla and inland areas of northern North Gyeongsang at night, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. Rainfall is expected to total around 1 millimeter (0.04 inches). Many areas will see breaks in the rain, but carrying an umbrella is still advised.

Rain or snow is forecast for Saturday, mainly in the Chungcheong provinces, North Jeolla, Jeonnam-Gwangju, inland areas of the Gyeongsang provinces and Jeju Island.

Jeonnam-Gwangju, North Jeolla and Jeju are expected to receive around 5 millimeters of precipitation on Saturday. Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong, central and southern North Chungcheong, Daegu, inland southern North Gyeongsang and inland western South Gyeongsang are forecast to get less than 5 millimeters. The southern west coast of Gyeonggi is expected to get around 1 millimeter.

Snow is expected to pile up in colder mountainous areas. The forecast calls for 1 to 5 centimeters (0.4 inches to 2 inches) in the high mountains of Jeju and 1 to 3 centimeters in eastern North Jeolla. Northeastern Jeonnam-Gwangju and inland western South Gyeongsang could see less than 1 centimeter.

Temperatures will swing sharply over the weekend. Friday will stay mild, with morning lows of 0 to 12 degrees Celsius and daytime highs of 15 to 21 degrees Celsius nationwide. Seasonal averages are lows of between minus 3 and 6 degrees Celsius and highs of 8 to 15 degrees Celsius.

Pedestrians walk along Cheonggyecheon in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 25, when Seoul’s morning low fell to minus 4 degrees Celsius (24.8 degrees Fahrenheit). NEWS1

Cold northwesterly winds will flow in from Saturday, placing daytime highs at 7 to 13 degrees Celsius, about 5 to 10 degrees Celsius lower than the previous day.

Sunday morning lows are forecast to be between minus 6 and 5 degrees Celsius, with Seoul at minus 2 degrees Celsius. Most of the country will see temperatures below freezing.

Strong winds will make it feel even colder. Gusts of around 55 kilometers per hour (34.2 miles per hour) are forecast across most of the country on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight after the rain or snow, so black ice — a thin, nearly invisible layer of ice that forms on roads — and icy roads are likely to form, especially on bridges, overpasses and near tunnel entrances and exits. Drivers are advised to slow down.

Dry weather alerts remain in effect for eastern Gangwon, the northern east coast of North Gyeongsang and mountainous areas of northeastern North Gyeongsang. The air in these areas is expected to stay very dry for now, so extra caution against wildfires and other fires is advised.

The cold is expected to last through the weekend before temperatures rise again from Monday and return to seasonal levels.





BY CHON KWON-PIL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]