Shinsegae Department Store's main branch is seen in central Seoul on Dec. 28, 2025 YONHAP

The suspect, a third-year middle school student residing in Ulsan, reportedly admitted to sending a fax message claiming that an explosive was planted at one of Shinsegae Department Store's branches.

A middle school student has been identified as the suspect behind a fax message claiming that an explosive was planted at one of Shinsegae Department Store’s branches, sources said on Tuesday.

Police received the message on Sunday evening and promptly searched all 13 Shinsegae stores nationwide — as the note had not specified a branch — but found no explosives.

Although the Seoul Guro Police Station was assigned the case, the police tracked down the suspect, a third-year middle school student, at his home in Ulsan on Monday through collaboration with local authorities, according to the sources.

The student reportedly admitted to sending the message, and police determined that no explosives had actually been planted.

Similar incidents have occurred. In August 2025, an online post claimed that a person had planted an explosive at Shinsegae’s main branch in Myeongdong, central Seoul, forcing some 4,000 customers and staff members to evacuate.

The suspect in that case turned out to be a first-year middle school student living on Jeju Island.





Yonhap