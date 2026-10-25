Middle school depression rates surpass those of high schools

Read more
-
YouTuber chasing viral Busan shark caught after viewer reports restricted-area livestream
The coast guard detained a streamer who hired a boat to follow Bukangi near Busan Port's off-limits passenger terminal.
-
Foreign health insurance surplus tops 1 trillion won
Korea's national health insurance system collected a record 1.01 trillion won ($763 million) surplus from foreign subscribers in 2025, though Chinese subscribers returned to a deficit.
-
JMS leader Jeong Myeong-seok appeals 33-year sentence for sexual assault
The 81-year-old sect leader challenged his conviction for sexually assaulting 16 followers as he serves a separate 17-year term for similar crimes.
-
Bukangi resurfaces in Busan Port, but experts fear stress and declining health
The endangered dusky shark was seen swimming normally after leaving a shallow canal, though a U.S. expert warns weeks of confinement may have harmed it.