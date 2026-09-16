Michelin two-star restaurant fined for serving ants in dishes

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As gov't pushes for '10 SNUs,' Seoul National University sends professor to regional school
After establishing a program that welcomes students from regional programs, the capital’s flagship national university is expanding ties with exchanges going the other way.
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Hwaseong recycling facility fire injures one, prompts evacuations
A major fire at a recycling facility in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, injured one person and prompted nine evacuations as firefighters battled heavy smoke and hazardous materials.
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Busan's Haeundae Beach draws record 10 million visitors during summer season
The popular waterfront area hit the milestone for the first time on the back of a prolonged heat wave, fewer rainy days and more foreign tourists.
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Ticket scalper made $1.8 million from BTS, K-pop and sports tickets, police say
Police say a suspected scalper resold nearly 9,000 K-pop concert and sports tickets at markups of up to 30 times face value.