Mercedes-Benz driver claims sudden acceleration in accident resulting in death of pedestrian

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Police officer arrested in Gwangju murder case had received ministerial award for protecting crime victims
The officer accused of passing info to the suspect's father had received 43 commendations as of last year.
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Court signals jury trial in Moon bribery case as proceedings resume
A Seoul court resumed the bribery case against former President Moon Jae-in over alleged payments tied to his former son-in-law’s job and salary in Thailand.
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Siblings allegedly drug their dad's coffee, then go shop with his money
Prosecutors indicted a teenage girl, her younger brother and her boyfriend for allegedly drugging the siblings' father to use his phone to take out a 30 million won ($20,000) bank loan.
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BTS Jin's fan kiss trial postponed after suspect doesn't show in court
The woman is accused of kissing Jin on the cheek during a fan event in 2024. Her behavior sparked controversy due to her alleged sexual misconduct.