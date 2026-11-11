Memorial wall set up in Ethiopia for fallen elite troops of Korean War

A memorial wall honoring 122 soldiers of Ethiopia’s Kagnew Battalion killed in the 1950-53 Korean War stands at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Nov. 11. MINISTRY OF PATRIOTS AND VETERANS AFFAIRS

The memorial wall displays the names of 122 veterans under the Kagnew Battalion, an elite force comprising Ethiopian Royal Guards, which won all 253 of its battles during the 1950-53 Korean War.

A memorial wall has been set up in Ethiopia to honor fallen members of an elite Ethiopian unit that won all 253 of its battles during the 1950-53 Korean War, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said on Wednesday.

The memorial wall displaying the names of 122 veterans under the Kagnew Battalion, an elite force comprising Ethiopian Royal Guards, was erected at a cathedral in Ethiopia, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is the only African nation that deployed ground troops to fight for South Korea during the three-year conflict.

The Kagnew Battalion won all 253 battles that it engaged in, and 122 of its soldiers were killed in the process.

To honor their feat, the Veterans Ministry and HD Construction Equipment have set up the memorial monument under their agreement in May to establish such facilities for Korean War veterans who fought alongside United Nations forces.

An unveiling ceremony for the memorial took place on Wednesday. Korean and Ethiopian officials, veterans and bereaved family members were in attendance.

The memorial wall, fully funded by HD Construction Equipment, depicts Ethiopian forces marching with a lion, with the name plaques of all 122 veterans displayed on the sides.





Yonhap