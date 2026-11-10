Members of North Korean fishing crew found adrift in waters off Ulleung Island express desire to defect

Ulleung Island is seen from the air on May 15, 2023. YONHAP

Most of the crew reportedly want to return to the North, with Seoul to respect all wishes after an investigation into the incident is closed.

Some of the North Korean fishers rescued by the South Korean military after drifting in waters north of Ulleung Island earlier this month have expressed the desire to defect, sources said Monday.

But most have said they want to return to North Korea, and the South Korean government plans to begin repatriation procedures for those who wish to return after completing a joint investigation by mid-November.

An interagency investigation team is questioning the crew members of the North Korean fishing boat to determine whether they are suspected of espionage or other activities threatening national security and to confirm whether they wish to return to North Korea or defect to South Korea, according to the Ministry of Unification and military sources on Monday.

The vessel was found drifting in international waters north of Ulleung Island on Nov. 3 and was towed by the South Korean Navy and Coast Guard, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, with six or seven male crew members reportedly onboard.

Some of the fishers indicated during initial questioning that they wanted to defect to South Korea, while the majority reportedly expressed a desire to return to North Korea.

"The investigation is not yet complete, and their final intentions will be confirmed through multiple rounds of questioning," a Unification Ministry official said.

The government intends to respect the North Koreans' wishes as much as possible, as they may change their minds during the investigation. The Unification Ministry is also participating in the investigation to protect their human rights.

A person walks past the Ministry of Unification sign at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 3. NEWS1

Once domestic procedures are completed, those wishing to return to North Korea will undergo a final interview conducted by the United Nations Command.

The South Korean government followed similar procedures to repatriate North Korean fishers last year.

North Korean fishing boats crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, in March and May last year. The boat in March drifted into South Korean waters in the East Sea, while the one in May drifted into the Yellow Sea.

After confirming that the fishers wanted to return to North Korea, the government repaired their boats and helped them sail back under their own power in July that year.

At the time, Seoul notified Pyongyang of the repatriation schedule and location through the United Nations Command. North Korea indirectly cooperated by dispatching a patrol boat and a tugboat to the designated waters.





BY LEE YU-JUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]