Members of North Korean fishing crew found adrift in waters off Ulleung Island express desire to defect

Most of the crew reportedly want to return to the North, with Seoul to respect all wishes after an investigation into the incident is closed.

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울릉도 전경 (포항=연합뉴스) 손대성 기자 = 15일 비행기에서 내려다본 울릉도 전경. 이날 경북도와 브라질 항공기 제조사 엠브레어사는 항공산업 협력 업무협약을 맺은 뒤 엠브레어사가 제작한 114인승 제트여객기인 'E190-E2'를 타고 포항경주공항에서 출발해 울릉도를 돈 뒤 다시 포항경주공항으로 돌아오는 시범비행을 했다. 2023.5.15 sds123@yna.co.kr/2023-05-15 17:27:36/
Ulleung Island is seen from the air on May 15, 2023.

Some of the North Korean fishers rescued by the South Korean military after drifting in waters north of Ulleung Island earlier this month have expressed the desire to defect, sources said Monday.

But most have said they want to return to North Korea, and the South Korean government plans to begin repatriation procedures for those who wish to return after completing a joint investigation by mid-November.

An interagency investigation team is questioning the crew members of the North Korean fishing boat to determine whether they are suspected of espionage or other activities threatening national security and to confirm whether they wish to return to North Korea or defect to South Korea, according to the Ministry of Unification and military sources on Monday.

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The vessel was found drifting in international waters north of Ulleung Island on Nov. 3 and was towed by the South Korean Navy and Coast Guard, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, with six or seven male crew members reportedly onboard.

Some of the fishers indicated during initial questioning that they wanted to defect to South Korea, while the majority reportedly expressed a desire to return to North Korea.

"The investigation is not yet complete, and their final intentions will be confirmed through multiple rounds of questioning," a Unification Ministry official said.

The government intends to respect the North Koreans' wishes as much as possible, as they may change their minds during the investigation. The Unification Ministry is also participating in the investigation to protect their human rights.

(서울=뉴스1) 이종덕 기자 = 3일 서울 종로구 정부종합청사 통일부가 입주한 7층 복도에서 직원들이 이동하고 있다. 정부는 외교부와 통일부의 세종 이전을 대통령 세종집무실이 들어서는 2029년, 국회 세종의사당이 완공되는 2033년 일정에 맞춰 검토하기로 했다. 2026.9.3/뉴스1
A person walks past the Ministry of Unification sign at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 3.

Once domestic procedures are completed, those wishing to return to North Korea will undergo a final interview conducted by the United Nations Command.

The South Korean government followed similar procedures to repatriate North Korean fishers last year.

North Korean fishing boats crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, in March and May last year. The boat in March drifted into South Korean waters in the East Sea, while the one in May drifted into the Yellow Sea.

After confirming that the fishers wanted to return to North Korea, the government repaired their boats and helped them sail back under their own power in July that year.

At the time, Seoul notified Pyongyang of the repatriation schedule and location through the United Nations Command. North Korea indirectly cooperated by dispatching a patrol boat and a tugboat to the designated waters.


BY LEE YU-JUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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