Meet Shu Bao, Korea’s newest panda 'treasure' — in pictures

The fourth giant panda cub born in Korea has been named Shu Bao — meaning “a treasure as bright as the light of dawn,” Everlandannounced Friday.
The cub made her official debut with a name on Friday, 100 days after her birth on June 3, Everland said.
Her name was chosen from more than 10,000 suggestions submitted after Everland opened a naming contest on July 13. A committee of zookeepers, veterinarians and other staff whittled the entries down to five finalists, which were then put to a public vote. Shu Bao came out on top with 42 percent of roughly 220,000 votes.
Everland threw a 100-day celebration for the cub at Panda World, the theme park’s giant panda enclosure and living complex, on Friday. The event was attended by zoo employees, invited panda fans and members of the media.
Shu Bao, who weighed just 171 grams (6 ounces) at birth, now weighs 5.5 kilograms (12 pounds), growing to more than 30 times her birth weight.
“We are watching Shu Bao’s development closely and hope she will be ready to meet visitors later this year after gradually getting used to her surroundings,” an Everland representative said.
Shu Bao is the youngest cub born to Le Bao and Ai Bao. Their first cub, Fu Bao, was born in 2020, followed by twins Rui Bao and Hui Bao in 2023.
Le Bao and Ai Bao arrived in Korea in March 2016 as symbols of friendship between Korea and China. Fu Bao was sent to China in April 2024 under a Chinese policy requiring pandas born overseas to return before they turn the age of four. The twins are also reportedly expected to leave for China this winter.
BY KIM KYOUNG-ROK [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.