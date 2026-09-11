Meet Shu Bao, Korea’s newest panda 'treasure' — in pictures

The fourth giant panda born in Korea was given a name that means "a treasure as bright as the light of dawn" after a public vote.

Giant panda cub Shu Bao, the fourth panda born in Korea, makes her first public appearance at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 11. NEWS1

Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, is seen during her first public appearance at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 11. NEWS1

The fourth giant panda cub born in Korea has been named Shu Bao — meaning “a treasure as bright as the light of dawn,” Everland announced Friday.

The cub made her official debut with a name on Friday, 100 days after her birth on June 3, Everland said.

Her name was chosen from more than 10,000 suggestions submitted after Everland opened a naming contest on July 13. A committee of zookeepers, veterinarians and other staff whittled the entries down to five finalists, which were then put to a public vote. Shu Bao came out on top with 42 percent of roughly 220,000 votes.

Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, makes her first public appearance at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 11. NEWS1

Everland threw a 100-day celebration for the cub at Panda World, the theme park’s giant panda enclosure and living complex, on Friday. The event was attended by zoo employees, invited panda fans and members of the media.

Shu Bao, who weighed just 171 grams (6 ounces) at birth, now weighs 5.5 kilograms (12 pounds), growing to more than 30 times her birth weight.

“We are watching Shu Bao’s development closely and hope she will be ready to meet visitors later this year after gradually getting used to her surroundings,” an Everland representative said.

Shu Bao is the youngest cub born to Le Bao and Ai Bao. Their first cub, Fu Bao, was born in 2020, followed by twins Rui Bao and Hui Bao in 2023.

Le Bao and Ai Bao arrived in Korea in March 2016 as symbols of friendship between Korea and China. Fu Bao was sent to China in April 2024 under a Chinese policy requiring pandas born overseas to return before they turn the age of four. The twins are also reportedly expected to leave for China this winter.

Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, makes her first public appearance at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 11. NEWS1

Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, is held by veteran zookeeper Kang Cheol-won during her first public appearance at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 11. NEWS1

Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, is held by veteran zookeeper Kang Cheol-won during her first public appearance at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 11. NEWS1

Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, makes her first public appearance at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 11. YONHAP

Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, is held by a zookeeper during her first public appearance at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 11. NEWS1

Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, is seen during her first public appearance at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 11. NEWS1

Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, makes her first public appearance at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 11. NEWS1

Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, appears to wave her paw as veteran zookeeper Kang Cheol-won holds her and gently moves her arm during her first public appearance at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 11. NEWS1

Shu Bao, the fourth giant panda born in Korea, is held by veteran zookeeper Kang Cheol-won during her first public appearance at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 11. Other zookeepers hold up signs spelling out her name in Korean. NEWS1





BY KIM KYOUNG-ROK [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]