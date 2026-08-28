Maserati crash kills motorcyclist, injures 3 in Seoul

A scene where a Maserati crashes into a motorbike near an intersection in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 27 SEOCHO FIRE STATION

A Maserati driver was arrested after a late-night collision with a motorcycle, bus and taxi in southern Seoul left one dead and three injured.

A motorcyclist died after a Maserati crashed into his bike, a bus and a taxi at an intersection in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Thursday night. Three others were injured.

The crash took place at around 11:40 p.m. near Bangbang Sageori, a four-way intersection located between Gangnam and Yangjae Stations, according to police on Friday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured in the crash. He was taken unresponsive to a nearby hospital but later pronounced dead.

Three others — a bus passenger, a taxi driver and a pedestrian — suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Police responding to the crash arrested the Maserati driver at the scene. Law enforcement plans to investigate the circumstances of the crash, including whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]