Marriages between Korean men, Japanese women hit record high

Two multicultural couples attend a group wedding ceremony during a wedding festival in Daegu on Oct. 21, 2021. The couples were selected for a program that allowed multicultural couples who had been unable to hold wedding ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic to do so. NEWS1

Overall multicultural marriages edged down in 2025, while births fell and multicultural divorces rose, government data shows.

Nearly nine in 100 couples who married in Korea last year were multicultural, with marriages between Korean men and Japanese women reaching a record high.

A total of 21,399 multicultural marriages were registered in 2025, edging down 0.2 percent from the previous year, according to a report released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Thursday.

The figure marked the first decline in four years after three consecutive years of growth, from 13,926 in 2021 to 21,450 in 2024.

There were 240,326 marriages in Korea in 2025, up 8.1 percent on year. Amid the rise in total marriages, multicultural marriages accounted for 8.9 percent of the total in 2025, down 0.7 percentage points from the previous year.

Still, multicultural couples accounted for nearly nine out of every 100 marriages, reflecting their growing presence in Korean society.

Despite the slight decline for overall multicultural marriages, those between Korean men and Japanese women rose sharply.

A total of 1,494 marriages between Korean men and Japanese women were recorded in 2025, up 25.8 percent from the previous year. The figure was the highest since the government began compiling relevant statistics in 2008.

Such marriages have risen steadily since 2022, when 615 were recorded.

The increase contrasted with declines in marriages between Korean men and women from Thailand, Vietnam and China, which fell 8.8 percent, 5.8 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.

Members of a multicultural family volunteer group slice rice cakes to make tteok manduguk (rice cake soup with dumplings) during an event to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday in Daegu on Feb. 5. NEWS1

The growing popularity of Korean entertainment and culture in Japan, along with the widespread availability of Korean content on streaming platforms, is believed to be a major factor behind the trend.

"The influence of Korean culture, including K-dramas, appears to be contributing to a continued rise in favorable attitudes toward Korea," a Data Ministry official said.

The narrowing economic gap between Korea and Japan has also been cited as a contributing factor. Some observers have pointed to gender tensions in Korean society, including the spread of derogatory terms targeting men and women, as another possible explanation.

By marriage type, there were 15,287 marriages involving foreign wives in 2025, up 0.1 percent on year. Those involving foreign husbands rose 3.5 percent to 4,036.

Marriages involving naturalized Korean citizens fell 9 percent to 2,076. This category includes marriages in which either one or both spouses have acquired Korean citizenship through naturalization.

Participants write Korean acrostic poems during a writing contest for multicultural families at the Byeongamseowon Confucian Academy in Daegu on Oct. 7. YONHAP

The number of babies born to multicultural families fell 0.5 percent to 13,347 last year. They accounted for 5.2 percent of all births, down 0.4 percentage points from the previous year.

The declines in multicultural marriages and births are also believed to reflect the delayed effects of a drop in naturalizations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The number of people acquiring Korean citizenship fell in 2021 and 2022 as the pandemic made naturalization procedures more difficult, leading to a decline in marriages involving naturalized citizens," a Data Ministry official said. "This appears to have contributed to a decline in births after a time lag."

Multicultural divorces rose 1.4 percent to 8,104 in 2025, even as the total number of divorces nationwide fell 3.3 percent.

The share of multicultural divorces among all divorces rose from 8.8 percent to 9.2 percent, meaning roughly one in 10 couples who divorced last year were multicultural.

"The slight increase in multicultural divorces appears to reflect the rise in multicultural marriages over the past few years," a Data Ministry official said.





BY NAM SOO-HYOUN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



