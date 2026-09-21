Marines hold live-fire drill near NLL after North’s missiles

South Korea’s Marine Corps held a planned live-fire drill near the Northern Limit Line a day after North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles.

The South’s Marine Corps conducted live-fire drills with K9 self-propelled howitzers near the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea on Monday — a day after ballistic missile provocations from the North.

The exercise marked the first live-fire drill in more than two months, since July. It was also seen as a test of military readiness on the northwestern border islands against the backdrop of North Korea’s recent efforts to strengthen its naval capabilities.

The South Korean Marine Corps' sixth Brigade and Yeonpyeong Unit fired 160 rounds from K9 self-propelled howitzers and 40 rounds from K239 Chunmoo multiple-launcher into waters south of the NLL, according to the defense command for northwest islands.

“This is a routine, regular and defensive exercise conducted in our waters,” the Marine Corps said.

Monday’s exercise marked the sixth live-fire drill near the NLL since the Lee Jae Myung administration took office in June 2025.

During the previous exercise in July, the Marine Corps fired about 300 rounds using K9 howitzers, Spike anti-tank missiles, Chunmoo rocket systems and Bigung guided rockets.

The Marine Corps attributed the fewer rounds fired this time to seasonal factors and noted the exercise itself proceeded as originally planned.

The drill had been planned in advance. But coming a day after North Korea launched ballistic missiles, it ultimately took on the appearance of a response.

North Korea fired two Hwasong-11 series short-range ballistic missiles from Wonsan toward the East Sea on Sunday. The projectiles traveled about 450 kilometers (280 miles) and 600 kilometers, respectively, before landing in international waters.

North Korea’s new 5,000-ton destroyer Kang Kon is seen during a commissioning ceremony held on Sept. 6, in a photo carried by Rodong Sinmun. NEWS1

The launches may have been intended to highlight North Korea’s military capabilities ahead of a U.S.-China summit and the UN General Assembly, observers say.

Pyongyang has long reacted strongly to Seoul’s live-fire exercises near the NLL.

Experts say the South Korean military’s decision to proceed with the drills as planned comes as North Korea steps up efforts to strengthen its naval forces.

North Korea held a commissioning ceremony for its second new 5,000-ton-class destroyer Kang Kon — per South Korean naval classifications — at Wonsan Port on Sept. 6. The regime also commissioned the Choe Hyon, the first vessel of the same class, at Nampo Port on the Yellow Sea in June.





BY LEE YU-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]