Marine staff sergeant found dead in alleged firearm incident

A Marine Corps staff sergeant was discovered dead in an apparent firearm incident at off-base officers’ housing in Pohang, authorities said.

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An entrance to the Marine Corps in Pohang, North Gyeongsang on Dec. 31, 2025 is shown in this photo unrelated to the article.

A Marine Corps staff sergeant was found dead in an apparent firearm incident at an officers' quarters in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Monday, the Marine Corps said.

The incident occurred at off-base housing reserved for Marine Corps officers and noncommissioned officers. The deceased was identified as a staff sergeant.

The Marine Corps is reportedly working with the military, police and other relevant authorities to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.


BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

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This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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