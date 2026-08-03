Marine staff sergeant found dead in alleged firearm incident

An entrance to the Marine Corps in Pohang, North Gyeongsang on Dec. 31, 2025 is shown in this photo unrelated to the article. YONHAP

A Marine Corps staff sergeant was discovered dead in an apparent firearm incident at off-base officers’ housing in Pohang, authorities said.

A Marine Corps staff sergeant was found dead in an apparent firearm incident at an officers' quarters in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Monday, the Marine Corps said.

The incident occurred at off-base housing reserved for Marine Corps officers and noncommissioned officers. The deceased was identified as a staff sergeant.

The Marine Corps is reportedly working with the military, police and other relevant authorities to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]



