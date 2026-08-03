Marine staff sergeant found dead in alleged firearm incident

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Seoul births rise for 26th straight month through May
Births in Seoul increased for a 26th straight month through May, while marriages also climbed as the city looks to sustain the trend with family-focused policies.
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Korea heat wave spreads west as Seoul nears 38C, South Jeolla heat index hits 40C
Extreme heat is expanding westward, with Seoul nearing 38 degrees Celsius, southern regions facing life-threatening conditions and Typhoon Dolphin adding uncertainty.
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Police investigate possible additional victim in ex-Cheongju councillor's child prostitution case
While investigating Choi Young-joong over allegations of paying a minor for sex, investigators found images and messages on his phone pointing to another possible minor victim.
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One dead, another critically injured in fire at Ulsan paint factory
Authorities also issued a Level 1 fire response, the lowest fire response level, as firefighters continued efforts to extinguish the blaze.