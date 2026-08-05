Marine Corps probes base gun controls after fatal Pohang shooting

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Defense Ministry reaffirms push to set Opcon transition timeline by year-end
Korea aims to finalize a wartime command transfer timeline with the United States this fall, using upcoming joint drills to advance certification.
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As North Korea fortifies the DMZ, new border works near Yeoncheon test the line and the armistice
Satellite imagery indicates North Korean fortifications and a tactical road may extend past the military demarcation line, heightening concern that Pyongyang is erasing the buffer that has long helped prevent clashes.
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Eight students arrested after six run into U.S. air base in Pyeongtaek
The other two students were stopped at the gate, according to police.
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Navy hands its top shipboard command to a woman for the first time
Capt. Bae Sun-young becomes the first woman to lead the Navy’s largest ship, marking a milestone in Korea’s expanding roles for female officers.