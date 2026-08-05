Marine Corps probes base gun controls after fatal Pohang shooting

After a Marine was found dead from a gunshot wound off base in Pohang, the Marine Corps is reviewing weapons and ammunition management to determine how the firearm left the unit undetected.

The Marine Corps said Wednesday it is examining the overall conditions of firearms and ammunition management systems at an amphibious unit on the southeastern coast, after a fatal gun incident raised concerns over firearms being taken off base undetected.

A noncommissioned officer with the 1st Marine Division was found dead on Monday with a gunshot wound at an off-base housing unit in Pohang, located about 270 kilometers (167 miles) southeast of Seoul.

No signs of forced entry or a struggle were found at the scene, confirming the death was caused by a gunshot wound with no indications of foul play, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

The Marine Corps said it is working with relevant law enforcement agencies to determine how the deceased Marine could remove the weapon from the base by reviewing the surveillance footage and access logs.

"We take this incident very seriously. We will review firearms and ammunition control systems and the unit management, and take measures to prevent a recurrence," it said.





Yonhap



