Mange infection spreads across Incheon's raccoon dog population

A raccoon dog with severe fur loss, suspected of having mange, sits in a park in Songdo in Yeonsu District, Incheon, on Nov. 15. YONHAP

Requests to rescue or capture raccoon dogs in the Songdo neighborhood of Yeonsu District, Incheon, have surged from 49 in all of 2025 to 89 so far; of those, 38 cases involved animals suspected of having mange.

Raccoon dogs with severe fur loss — suspected to be a result of mange, a skin disease caused by mites that burrow into the skin — are appearing throughout the Songdo neighborhood of Yeonsu District, Incheon.

Residents have sought help from local authorities after increasingly encountering raccoon dogs, the Incheon wildlife rescue center and Yeonsu District said on Sunday.

Requests to rescue or capture these animals have surged roughly 82 percent in the district, from 49 in all of 2025 to 89 as of Thursday. Of those, 38 cases involved raccoon dogs suspected of having mange.

The wildlife center has rescued 78 raccoon dogs across the city so far this year, up about 66 percent from the 47 rescued last year. Most of them were reportedly in poor health due to mange infections.

Residents have alerted authorities about their encounters with raccoon dogs suffering from fur loss at golf courses, waterfront parks and even schools, according to posts on Songdo’s online community forums.

One was spotted at a high school on Oct. 30, causing the school to urge students to stay indoors.

Songdo’s environment has helped its raccoon dog population thrive, according to a spokesperson at the Incheon wildlife center, citing the neighborhood’s “extensive green spaces and waterways, numerous stray cat feeding stations and lack of natural predators.”

This, in turn, has likely helped the disease spread throughout Songdo’s raccoon dog population.

Animals are infected with mange after mites burrow into their skin and lay eggs, causing hair loss and other skin problems. It is a zoonotic disease that can also spread to both other animals and humans.

In humans, however, the infection typically causes relatively mild symptoms, such as itchiness, and often resolves on its own within a few days.

“We believe that more raccoon dogs are contracting mange as colder weather weakens their immune systems,” the spokesperson added. “The animals also appear to be seeking out sunny spots to escape the cold, which makes them more visible to residents.”





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]