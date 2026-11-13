Man who used AI to fake 900 million won balance and fool judge gets 7 years

The OpenAI logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with output from ChatGPT on March 21, 2023. AP/YONHAP

The court imposed a sentence exceeding prosecutors’ request, citing the uncompensated victims and the danger of indiscriminate document forgery.

A man who used AI to forge documents, including a bank statement that persuaded a judge to reject his arrest warrant, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, one year more than prosecutors had sought.

The Busan District Court’s Eastern Branch convicted the man of fraud and forgery.

The man was indicted for posing as a doctor and businessman with billions of won in assets and swindling two victims out of 377 million won ($283,000) from July 2025 to January this year, under the pretext of investments and other purposes. He used AI to fake a certificate showing he had passed the national medical licensing exam, as well as records of cryptocurrency trades.

He also forged bank balance certificates, records of financial transactions and an official prosecution notice stating that prosecutors had dropped the case against him.

When prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for him on fraud charges, he used AI to fake a balance certificate showing more than 900 million won in an account that actually held 23 won. He submitted the forged certificate to the court through his lawyer and claimed he could secure the funds to repay the victims, and the court rejected the warrant.

Further investigation by prosecutors revealed the certificate was fake, and prosecutors took the man into custody after a court granted a second warrant request.

In sentencing, the judge noted that the victims had not been compensated for their losses and had not forgiven the man.

“The defendant’s crimes, forging documents indiscriminately for his own sake regardless of whether they were public or private, are extremely dangerous,” the judge said. “The prosecution sought six years in prison, but because the method of the crime is so dangerous, I am handing down a sentence heavier than what was sought.”





BY JUNG SI-NAE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]