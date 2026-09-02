Man who posted fake bomb threat to pay full damages for wasting police resources

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Number of foreign workers under Employment Permit System hits record high
The Employment Permit System counted 287,424 foreign workers in July, with four in five employed in manufacturing.
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Veterans Ministry seeks 8% hike in 2027 budget
The ministry plans to use the money to expand veterans' benefits, support independence fighters' descendants and host an international sports event for injured soldiers.
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Top court upholds 5-year sentence for North Korean beer fraud
The Supreme Court upheld a five-year prison term for a woman who defrauded investors of 3.3 billion won ($2.2 million) through a sham beer import and mask-supply venture.
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Gyeongnam police chief appointed acting KNPA deputy commissioner
Gyeongnam police chief Kim Jong-chul becomes deputy commissioner general as a sweeping reshuffle replaces most regional agency heads.