Man who posted fake bomb threat to pay full damages for wasting police resources

Officers from special police force inspect a school in Daegu on Nov. 10, 2025, after receiving a bomb threat report. YONHAP

This marks the first time that a court has recognized a claim for full compensation of public security costs wasted due to an online threat.

A court has ordered a man to pay 12.56 million won ($9,150) in damages for wasting police resources last year by making a hoax bomb threat online targeting a Seoul department store, police said on Wednesday.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA), the Seoul Central District Court on Friday ordered the man to cover the full cost incurred by the police, including personnel expenses, overtime allowances, fuel costs and meal expenses.

This marks the first time that a court has recognized a claim for full compensation of public security costs wasted due to an online threat, according to the police.

The man posted the threat on YouTube in August 2025, claiming that he would bomb Shinsegae Department Store. In response, the SMPA deployed 277 personnel to step up patrols around the department store area. Police tracked down the suspect and arrested him in Hadong, a city located some 290 kilometers (180.2 miles) southeast of Seoul.

“We will strictly punish those who threaten public safety and hold them accountable until the end for any damage caused by their actions,” an SMPA official said.





Yonhap