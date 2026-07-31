Man sentenced to six-year prison term for attempted murder of noraebang owner

A court sentenced a man in his 50s to six years in prison for trying to kill a karaoke owner and set fire to her business after a dispute over a song request.

A man in his 50s was sentenced to six years in prison for attempting to murder a norebang (karaoke room) owner in Ulsan, a local court said Friday.

The Ulsan District Court convicted the defendant of attempted murder and attempted arson for setting fire to an entrance mat at the establishment and stabbing the owner in her 50s shortly after one of her employees canceled a song he had requested.

"The victim suffered direct damage to major organs, yet the defendant made no effort to compensate her for the damage," the court said, noting he also had a past record of violent crimes.

During the incident in May, the man verbally abused the owner and threatened her with a beer bottle before leaving the premise, only to return later to pour flammable liquid onto the mat, set it on fire and stab the owner twice with a knife brought from his home.





Yonhap



