Man sentenced to six-year prison term for attempted murder of noraebang owner

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Continued summer heat causes sharp rise in bacterial gastrointestinal infections in Korea
The number of cases has jumped 23.5 percent this year, as health authorities urge stricter safety practices such as thoroughly cooking food and washing hands.
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Korean mochi brand or new Tokyo Banana product?
Tokyo Berry is facing criticism over packaging and marketing that consumers say closely resemble Japan’s iconic Tokyo Banana brand.
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Korea basic livelihood benefit recipients top 2.8 million, with older adults making up 44%
More than 2.8 million people received basic livelihood benefits in Korea last year, with older adults making up the largest share and around one in 10 individuals 65 and older receiving support.
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Super Typhoon Dolphin may make or break Korea’s ongoing heat wave
Super Typhoon Dolphin’s uncertain path could either extend Korea’s brutal heat wave next week or bring heavy rain and damaging winds.