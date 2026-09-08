Man sentenced to death in Botswana for killing Korean national 10 years ago

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Police case mishandling probes surge, penalties rare
More than 350 officers have faced investigations or discipline since 2021, but nearly 78 percent received only warnings, cautions or no action.
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Police enter Olympic Park gymnasium after 95-day election protest blockade
Police entered Seoul's Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium after removing protesters who had blocked access over alleged ballot shortages in the June 3 local elections.
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Korea nears approval of abortion pill
Mifegyne could become available this year for pregnancies up to nine weeks, initially only through hospitals.
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Lee taps ex-prosecutor to lead new investigation agency
President Lee Jae Myung nominated former senior prosecutor Kim Ji-yong to head the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency before its October launch.