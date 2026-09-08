Man sentenced to death in Botswana for killing Korean national 10 years ago

Kitso Makati broke into the victim's accommodation in Botswana, where he fatally shot them and injured their colleague, another Korean national, in October 2016.

A man charged with killing a Korean national in Botswana was given the death sentence 10 years after the crime.

The Francistown High Court in Botswana on Wednesday sentenced Kitso Makati to death on charges including the killing of a Korean national in October 2016, local media outlets, including The Voice, reported on Monday.

He was also charged with breaking into the victim’s accommodation, where he fatally shot them and injured their colleague, another Korean national.

The two were working on an assignment in Palapye, about 270 kilometers (167.8 miles) northeast of Botswana’s capital, Gaborone.

Makati’s other charges include stealing items — such as the Korean nationals’ laptop, mobile phones and cash — and the illegal possession of a firearm.

Botswana authorities indicted two others alongside Makati. However, they were acquitted in April after the court found insufficient evidence linking them to the killing and robbery.

Makati became the 23rd person to receive a death sentence in Botswana, The Voice reported.

He is also under investigation in connection with a separate robbery and murder in Gaborone.

Police arrested Makati a week after the crime, but administrative holdups, including procedures related to securing the attendance of witnesses, delayed the trial, local prosecutors said.





BY JUNG SI-NAE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]