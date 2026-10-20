Man sent to prosecutors for allegedly murdering mother-in-law, kidnapping wife

The Korean flag and flag for the National Police Agency are seen in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Oct. 2. NEWS1

Police say a 26-year-old allegedly killed his mother-in-law and kidnapped his wife after she sought to annul their marriage.

Police on Tuesday referred a man to the prosecution for allegedly murdering his mother-in-law and kidnapping his wife, officials said.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Kim Sung-woo, is accused of stabbing his mother-in-law to death at her home in southern Seoul on Oct. 11 before kidnapping his wife who had been staying there, according to the Seoul Songpa Police Station.

Kim allegedly assaulted his wife when she was confined in his vehicle before police rescued her and took him into custody in Yangyang County, Gangwon.

The police station said it recommended charges of retaliatory murder, retaliatory confinement, aggravated assault and violations of laws on stalking and domestic violence against Kim to the prosecution.

Kim's wife had applied for divorce mediation in August before withdrawing it to seek an annulment of their marriage.

The suspect had stalked his wife on 18 occasions between Sept. 16 and Oct. 11, waiting for her near his in-law's home, the police said.

Investigators are putting weight on the possibility that Kim planned the crime as retaliation against the marriage annulment suit.

Kim has told investigators that the murder was not premeditated and that he had sought to talk to his wife, according to the police.





Yonhap