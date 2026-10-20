Man sent to prosecutors for allegedly murdering mother-in-law, kidnapping wife

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Migrant worker fired after seeking transfer over religious beliefs, contract discrepancies
A Nepali Hindu worker says they were dismissed after seeking a transfer from a beef plant over duties omitted from the Nepali-language contract.
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Record autumn downpour floods Seoul as El Niño raises rainfall concerns
Seoul's heaviest hourly autumn rainfall on record clogged drains and flooded roads, while forecasters warn a strengthening El Niño could bring wetter conditions through December.
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Police complaint filed after Yeosu cats found with cable ties around necks
An animal welfare group rescued two injured stray cats and is searching for a third as police investigate suspected abuse in Yeosu.
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Even when both parents work, moms do more chores while dads get more leisure time
On average, working moms did 103 more minutes of household tasks and caregiving per day than men, while dads got an extra 37 minutes a day to relax, according to the Statistics Ministry.