Man referred to prosecutors for allegedly sexually exploiting, threatening minors

A police car is seen on Nov. 10, 2025, in this photo not directly related to the article. NEWS1

The Jeju Dongbu Police Station said the suspect molested at least one victim by posing as a middle school student.

A man has been arrested and referred to prosecutors for allegedly producing sexually exploitative images and videos of minors he met on social media, molesting at least one of them and using the images to threaten them, the Jeju Dongbu Police Station said Thursday.

The suspect first approached the victims with digital gift vouchers and other gifts, then paid them for sexually explicit photos and videos, investigators said.

He also posed as a middle school student to get into their homes, where the molestation took place, they said.

Police reportedly discovered approximately 100 sexually exploitative photos and videos on the suspect's cellphone.

Authorities said they have identified eight underage victims across the country, including elementary school students.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]