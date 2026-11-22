BTS performs during the Japanese leg of its "Arirang" world tour, held in April. BIGHIT MUSIC

A Busan court found that the man and two accomplices stole wristbands to enable ticket scalping, though the items were returned.

BUSAN — A man who stole 100 entry wristbands from BTS's concert venue in Busan has been given a suspended prison sentence. He meant to sell them as scalped tickets, the court found.

The Busan District Court sentenced the man, a Chinese national, to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years, on a charge of special larceny, legal sources said Sunday. Special larceny covers theft carried out by two or more people together, among other cases.

The man and two accomplices, who have not been identified, took the wristbands at around noon on June 12 from a booth set up for the concert at Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium. BTS played the first of its two Busan shows that day at the adjacent Busan Asiad Main Stadium as part of its "Arirang" world tour.

The man flew into Incheon International Airport from China the day before the theft and met up with the other two. The three planned to sell BTS concert tickets at a markup, the ruling said.

At the venue, however, staff handed out wristbands only after checking each ticket buyer's identification and mobile ticket, a step meant to stop scalping. Realizing they could not sell tickets without the wristbands, the three agreed to steal them.

On the day of the theft, staff were rotating for meal breaks, and the booth was in disarray. The two accomplices drew the event staff's attention by pretending to film around the booth. Meanwhile, the man took a zipper bag containing 100 wristbands that had been taped to a table. He handed the bag to an accomplice waiting nearby and left.

BTS members perform at the MorumBIS Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil as part of its "Arirang" world tour. The band held three shows in São Paulo on Oct. 28, 30 and 31. BIGHIT MUSIC

"I picked up a bundle of wristband tickets that had fallen on the floor of the event booth and gave it to a woman," the man told the court. "But I did not conspire with her or anyone else to steal the tickets."

The court rejected that account. Security camera footage, digital forensic analysis of mobile phones and the accomplices' chat records showed that the three had planned the theft together, the court found.

"The purpose and nature of the crime and the circumstances after it are quite bad," the court said in explaining the sentence. "[But the court] took into account that the stolen tickets were returned, so no actual financial damage occurred, and that the defendant spent five months in custody, which gave him time to reflect."





BY WE SUNG-WOOK [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]