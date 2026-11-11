Man indicted for stabbing rampage at Incheon commercial complex

Police tape surrounds the food court at a shopping complex in Namdong District, Incheon, after a stabbing attack on Oct. 13. NEWS1

Prosecutors charged a man with attempting to murder 10 people after a knife attack at an Incheon shopping complex last month left seven injured.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they have indicted a man on charges of attempting to murder 10 people in a stabbing spree at a shopping complex last month.

Choi Choong-rak faces attempted murder and weapons possession charges for allegedly stabbing the victims at the site in Incheon on Oct. 13, leaving seven people injured, according to the prosecution.

Choi allegedly brandished knives taped to both his hands during the incident before police apprehended him. He remains in custody after a court issued a warrant for his formal arrest.

During police questioning, Choi said he carried out the attack out of anger over medical treatment he received at a local hospital.

Choi has 10 prior convictions, including two for attempted murder, and was wearing an electronic ankle monitor at the time of the rampage.





Yonhap