Man indicted for stabbing rampage at Incheon commercial complex

Prosecutors charged a man with attempting to murder 10 people after a knife attack at an Incheon shopping complex last month left seven injured.

Published
(인천=뉴스1) 이호윤 기자 = 13일 인천 남동구 홈플러스 푸드코트에서 흉기 난동 사건이 발생했다. 경찰과 소방당국에 따르면 A씨가 휘두른 흉기에 1명이 심정지 상태에 빠지는 등 마트 및 영화관 이용객 6~8명이 크고 작은 부상을 입은 것으로 파악됐다. 2026.10.13/뉴스1
Police tape surrounds the food court at a shopping complex in Namdong District, Incheon, after a stabbing attack on Oct. 13.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they have indicted a man on charges of attempting to murder 10 people in a stabbing spree at a shopping complex last month.

Choi Choong-rak faces attempted murder and weapons possession charges for allegedly stabbing the victims at the site in Incheon on Oct. 13, leaving seven people injured, according to the prosecution.

Choi allegedly brandished knives taped to both his hands during the incident before police apprehended him. He remains in custody after a court issued a warrant for his formal arrest.

Related Article

During police questioning, Choi said he carried out the attack out of anger over medical treatment he received at a local hospital.

Choi has 10 prior convictions, including two for attempted murder, and was wearing an electronic ankle monitor at the time of the rampage.


Yonhap

stabbing social affairs police incheon korea

Read more

See more articles