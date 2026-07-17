Man gets 15-year prison sentence for beating father with dementia to death

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Foreign Ministry revokes job offer to ex-prosecutor general's daughter after hiring controversy
The ministry canceled the hiring of Shim Woo-jung’s daughter to a permanent position after finding she did not meet the posted qualifications amid allegations of preferential treatment.
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Family of four found dead at Uijeongbu apartment
Police are investigating the deaths of two parents, who appear to have fallen from the building, and their two children who were found dead inside the home.
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Korea-born Siberian tiger Sarang travels to the U.S. to sustain species
Seoul Grand Park sent the Siberian tiger to the Columbus Zoo under a global breeding program to help preserve the endangered species’ genetic diversity.
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Father who suffocated baby loses appeal, court upholds seven-year sentence
An appellate court upheld a seven-year prison term for a father convicted of abusing his 10-month-old son, who died after clothing was forced into his mouth.