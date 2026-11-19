Two men accused of fatally assaulting film director Kim Chang-min enter the Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Court in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, for their arrest warrant hearing on May 4. NEWS1

A court convicted Lee of murder in the fatal assault on filmmaker Kim Chang-min, while co-defendant Lim received three years for assault resulting in death.

A court sentenced a man to 12 years in prison on Thursday for murdering film director Kim Chang-min, who was beaten to death last year in front of his severely autistic son.

The Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Court found the man, surnamed Lee, guilty of murder. Lee’s co-defendant, surnamed Lim, was cleared of murder but convicted of assault resulting in death and sentenced to three years. Both were also convicted of violating the Act on Welfare of Persons with Disabilities and barred from working at disability-related institutions, Lee for 10 years and Lim for five.

The disability law charge was for emotionally abusing Kim’s son by assaulting the director in front of him. The son had gone to the restaurant with Kim and was present.

In the early hours of Oct. 20 last year, the two got into a dispute with Kim over noise at a restaurant in Guri, Gyeonggi. They were indicted on charges of dragging him into a nearby alley and beating him to death. Kim was taken to a hospital about an hour after the attack but lost consciousness. He was declared brain-dead 17 days later, and he died after his organs were donated to four people.

The court accepted the murder charge against Lee.

“Lee struck the victim’s face and head indiscriminately and hard with his fists and feet, and this assault caused the subdural hemorrhage that killed him,” the court said. “Intent to kill is also established on the grounds that, among other things, he said several times in a phone call with Lim right after the crime that he had thought he should kill the victim.”

The court found that there was insufficient evidence that Lim conspired to kill Kim.

Film director Kim Chang-min’s funeral altar, as shown on his social media account. SCREEN CAPTURE





“The remarks exchanged at the restaurant can be seen as emotional outbursts driven by anger, so it is hard to conclude that Lim shared Lee’s intent to kill or conspired to commit murder,” the court said. “It cannot be concluded that the subdural hemorrhage that caused the death occurred while Lim was choking the victim and bringing him down.”

On the disability law charge, the court found that both men were at least aware that Kim’s son had a disability, that he was watching the assault and that it could emotionally harm him.

During sentencing, the court took into account the pair's multiple prior convictions for violence, their failure to make amends and the fact that the bereaved family had not forgiven them.

“Right after the crime, Lee met Lim and drank, later released and promoted music, and was put in solitary confinement for breaking rules while in detention,” the court said. “We considered that Lim committed the crime while on a suspended prison sentence for aggravated bodily injury.”

“However, we took into account, among other things, that the incident was triggered when the victim first picked up a knife meant for pork cutlets in an attempt to cause harm,” the court added.

A suspect in the fatal assault of film director Kim Chang-min, center, walks to a courtroom at the Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Court in Namyangju, Gyeonggi, for his arrest warrant hearing on May 4. YONHAP

During the trial, Lee admitted to hitting Kim but argued that he had not intended to kill him. Lim denied the charges and said his actions were meant to restrain Kim or to separate and protect him.

“[Lim] committed the crime while on a suspended sentence, and the violation of the disability law was also recognized, yet he was sentenced to three years in prison,” Kim’s father said after the verdict. “That is hard for the victim’s side to accept. We also need to look at the lives of victims and their families after a case like this. The state, too, must come up with victim protection measures that ease their pain and hardship.”

Police initially referred the two to prosecutors without detention on a charge of inflicting bodily injury resulting in death. However, prosecutors then formed a dedicated team and conducted a further investigation, including questioning witnesses and conducting searches and seizures. On May 4, the two were taken into custody on a warrant sought by prosecutors, who indicted them on May 21 on charges of murder and violating the disability law.





BY JEON ICK-JIN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]