Man faces extradition from Britain over stabbing of woman at Seoul university

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Ceiling at Daegu mart collapses, injuring 38 people
The accident happened a grocery store, with the authorities reporting no casualties inside the store after customers evacuated under their own power.
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AI chatbots expose teens to toxic content as regulation lags
Services including Zeta and Crack are accused of exposing teens to toxic, sexual and suicide-related content as regulators face a growing backlog of complaints.
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Indian man alleges abuse during deportation from Korea in rights petition
The petitioner says immigration officers duct-taped his mouth and choked him, while the acting justice minister called the taping clearly wrong.
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Korea reviews housing perks for Asian Games medalists after military exemption row
The government is reconsidering priority housing access for international medal winners after public controversy erupted over military exemptions for the men's football squad.