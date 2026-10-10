Man faces extradition from Britain over stabbing of woman at Seoul university

Police transport vehicles wait to collect case documents outside the Public Prosecution Service's Daegu district office on Oct. 2. YONHAP

Korean authorities put out an Interpol Red Notice and confirmed that the suspect had fled, with his arrest coming nine days after the incident.

A British man suspected of stabbing a woman at a university in Seoul before fleeing to Britain has been arrested there, Korean police said Saturday.

The man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Korean National Police Agency.

He is accused of stabbing a woman he knew in the neck at around 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 29 at a university in Seoul before fleeing to Britain. The woman reportedly suffered a minor neck wound.

After the suspect left, Korean police requested an Interpol Red Notice and confirmed that he had entered Britain.

A Korean police liaison officer stationed in Britain then worked with the country’s National Extradition Unit to locate the man. He was arrested nine days after fleeing Korea.

“We will work with the Ministry of Justice and other relevant agencies to expedite his return to Korea through extradition proceedings,” the police agency said.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [kjdnews@joongang.co.kr]