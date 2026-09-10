Man arrested for setting company dump truck on fire over wage dispute

A man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a company-owned dump truck over a wage dispute, the Incheon Gyeyang Police Station said Thursday.

The man reportedly set the truck on fire after parking the 25-ton dump truck on a side road in Gyeyang District, Incheon, at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. He siphoned diesel from the truck's fuel tank and poured the liquid around the vehicle.

Investigators believe he was dissatisfied with wages and other financial issues at the company.

A passerby who spotted the truck on fire alerted fire authorities. The blaze was extinguished in about 35 minutes with the help of 10 vehicles and more than 30 personnel.

No one was injured, but the fire damaged parts of the truck.

Police are questioning the suspect and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.





BY JUNG SI-NAE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]