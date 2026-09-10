Man arrested for setting company dump truck on fire over wage dispute

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Foreign students in Korea surpass 500,000 for first time as K-pop, K-dramas drive demand
Foreign arrivals for study and training exceeded 500,000 in 2025, while in 2026, Vietnamese and Chinese students made up most higher education enrollments.
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1 in 10 overseas direct-buy food products test positive for hazardous substances
Korean inspections found undeclared drug ingredients, banned materials and narcotics in overseas direct-purchase food products.
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Author indicted over bestseller bulk-buying scheme
Prosecutors say an author and publisher head bought 1,631 copies to push a 2024 book higher on a bookstore bestseller list.
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SK chief to pay $524M of divorce settlement, contest the remainder
After initially appealing the 944 billion won ($705 million) ruling last month, Chey Tae-won’s legal team said it will partially accept it.