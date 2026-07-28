Man arrested after woman found dead in northern Seoul apartment

Police in Seoul detained a man under emergency powers after a woman was found dead in a Gangbuk District officetel, with investigators examining a bladed weapon and hammer recovered at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a woman with a bladed weapon in northern Seoul early Tuesday.

Police recovered a hammer at the scene alongside the weapon and believe both were used in the attack. The woman was found dead at an officetel, a studio-style unit in a mixed residential and commercial building, in Suyu-dong, Gangbuk District.

Gangbuk Police Precinct said it took the suspect into custody at about 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday without a warrant, under emergency powers that let police detain someone when there is an immediate risk of flight or of evidence being destroyed.

Police have established that the victim and suspect were not related. So far, investigators have found nothing to indicate the killing grew out of a romantic relationship.

The suspect has reportedly refused to answer questions since the arrest.

Investigators are working to establish a motive and reconstruct what happened.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]