Man arrested after smashing stranger's car over gambling losses

Investigators looking into the fire that burned for more than 109 hours at Coupang's No. 32 logistics center in Incheon load boxes of seized material into a vehicle after searching a company office near the site in Seoknam-dong, Seohae District, on July 30. YONHAP

Police say an intoxicated man in Incheon damaged a parked car after losing money in a nearby gambling game.

Police arrested a man in Incheon after he allegedly smashed a stranger's car with a blunt object in anger over gambling losses.

Incheon Michuhol Police Station said Tuesday that the man was arrested on suspicion of special property damage. Police said he repeatedly struck the parked car on a street in Sungui-dong, Michuhol District, at around 9 p.m. Monday.

The man had been drinking and was playing a gambling game nearby when he lost money, police said. Investigators believe he then damaged the car in anger.

Police said he did not know the vehicle's owner.

A passerby who saw the man striking the car called the police. Officers arrested him at the scene.

"The suspect was intoxicated, so we have not yet questioned him," police said. "We will decide whether to seek an arrest warrant after questioning him."





BY JUNG SI-NAE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]