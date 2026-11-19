Lee Jin-woo, the first person to achieve a perfect score on Korea's Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), poses for a photo during an interview at the JoongAng Ilbo headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 8. KIM JONG-HO

Lee Jin-woo was discovered on the roof of the motel after missing a planned live test meant to address allegations of AI-assisted cheating.

Lee Jin-woo, a man suspected of using AI to achieve a perfect score on Korea's law school entry exam, was found dead at a Seoul motel after going missing on Thursday, emergency authorities said.

Lee's body was discovered at a motel in Cheonho-dong, Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, at around 1:12 p.m. Authorities plan to examine the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

A note was also discovered at the scene, according to Yonhap News TV.

The note reportedly indicated that he was physically and mentally exhausted.

However, the note reportedly contained no admission of cheating, nor did it offer any explanation or apology regarding the allegations.

Lee had previously announced plans to solve questions from the Korean language section of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test in real time Thursday morning to dispel suspicions that he had used AI to cheat on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET).

However, he failed to appear at the designated location by 8:40 a.m., when the exam began.

Police began searching for Lee after receiving a report around 8:42 a.m. expressing concern for his safety. Police said Lee left his home Wednesday and traveled to a lodging facility in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, before leaving Thursday morning. He reportedly took a taxi toward Songpa District, southern Seoul, between 8 and 9 a.m. before heading to Gangdong District.

Lee previously drew public attention after claiming that he had scored in the sixth to eighth tiers on past college entrance exams, which use a nine-tier grading system in which higher numbers indicate lower scores, before gaining a new understanding of studying and reading comprehension.

Police secure the area near Cheonho Station in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 19 after locating Lee Jin-woo, who scored perfectly on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET) and had gone missing ahead of a public demonstration intended to address allegations of exam cheating. NEWS1

He said he was admitted to Korea University's Department of Political Science and International Relations in 2024 and Seoul National University's School of Dentistry in 2026. Both schools are regarded as prestigious schools in Korea. He also scored perfectly on the LEET while attending Seoul National University.

However, Lee recently came under suspicion after a case of alleged AI-assisted cheating on the national tax accountant certification exam surfaced.

Some also raised allegations that Lee may have cheated not only on the LEET but also on the college entrance exams for the 2024 and 2026 academic years.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Wednesday that it had assigned a criminal complaint filed against Lee on charges including obstruction of business, obstruction of official duties and fraud to its Provincial Special Detective Corps.

However, following Lee's death, police are likely to close the case without prosecution, as criminal proceedings can no longer be pursued against him.





Update. Nov. 19: Story revised to reflect information from emergency authorities.

Update. Nov. 19: Story updated to include information on the note reportedly discovered at the scene.





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.





BY JANG GU-SEUL, HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]