Man accused of killing mother-in-law indicted for retaliatory murder

Kim Seong-u, aged 26, who is accused of killing his mother-in-law and abducting his wife in Songpa District, southern Seoul, is seen in a photo released when police disclosed his identity on Oct. 19. SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY

Prosecutors say the suspect tracked his wife’s family for weeks before allegedly killing his mother-in-law and abducting his wife.

A social service agent accused of killing his mother-in-law and abducting his wife in southern Seoul last month was indicted Friday. Prosecutors believe he perpetrated the attack to get back at his wife for reporting his abuse to investigators.

Prosecutors’ evidence includes newly obtained CCTV footage from just before the attack, along with signs that he spent weeks tracking his wife’s family with the help of a private investigation agency.

The Prosecution Service’s Seoul Eastern District office indicted 26-year-old Kim Seong-u on charges including retaliatory murder under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. Prosecutors also asked the court to order him to wear an electronic ankle monitor. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency disclosed his name, age and photo on Oct. 19.

Kim is accused of going to his wife’s family home in Songpa District, southern Seoul, with a knife at about 5:35 a.m. on Oct. 11 and killing his mother-in-law, who was in her 50s. He then allegedly forced his wife into a car, drove her to a wooded hill in Yangyang County, Gangwon, and held her there against her will.

Kim’s wife suffered abrasions after he hit her in the face in the car. Police found her on the hill at about 10:30 a.m. that day and arrested Kim in the area about two hours later.

Prosecutors found that Kim had sent his wife an apology message, then turned resentful over her statement to investigators about the domestic violence and carried out the attack. The newly obtained footage shows Kim swinging a paring knife at his mother-in-law as soon as he approached her, with no scuffle or argument with his wife beforehand, prosecutors said.

Kim had worked out where his in-laws lived and how the family moved well before the attack. He hired a private investigation agency on Sept. 2 to find his wife’s address, prosecutors said. From Sept. 16, he watched the family’s movements around the home, either through an agency employee or alongside one. He also looked up his mother-in-law’s personal information online.

Kim is also charged with stalking his wife 18 times between Sept. 16 and the day of the attack, including waiting for her near her family’s home. Nine of those incidents came while a court’s temporary no-contact order was in effect. He bought the paring knife on Sept. 21 at a shop near the home and carried it until the attack.

A separate rape case against Kim was transferred the same day from the Prosecution Service’s Suwon District office to its Seoul Eastern District office. Kim is accused of raping his wife at his home in Suwon, Gyeonggi, in November last year, before the two married. He allegedly injured her and filmed the assault. Prosecutors are reviewing the case.

Prosecutors, who took over the case from police on Oct. 20, also said they met the bereaved family and arranged support, including housing.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]