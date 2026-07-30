Male middle schoolers in Gyeonggi busted over deepfakes of female classmates

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Unwanted contact, illegal filming, dirty water: Worries mount over sexual harassment, sanitation at Han River pool parties
Seoul’s viral Han River pool parties are drawing huge crowds, but some guests complain that they have turned into "hunting" spots for overaggressive men looking to hook up.
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Korea launches reporting center to combat fake K-brands overseas
A new government system lets people flag suspected counterfeit Korean products overseas while also alerting companies to trademark copycats abroad.
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Hankook & Company's Cho Hyun-bum to be released on parole Thursday
The company's chairman will be released about a month early after the Supreme Court upheld his two-year sentence for embezzlement and breach of trust.
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National team shooter under police investigation after allegedly keeping excessive ammo in car
The Korean trap shooter was removed from the national team after police found 818 shotgun shells in his car, more than double the allowed limit.