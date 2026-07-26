Malaysian national killed in street fight among foreigners in North Chungcheong

Police detained a Malaysian suspect after a fatal stabbing during a predawn group clash involving about 10 foreign nationals in Eumseong County.

One Malaysian national was killed after a group fight involving foreign nationals broke out on a street in Eumseong County, North Chungcheong, early Sunday morning.

The Eumseong Police precinct in North Chungcheong detained a Malaysian man in his 40s on suspicion of murder and other charges on Sunday.

The suspect is accused of fatally stabbing another Malaysian national with a knife on a street in Daeso-eup, Eumseong County, at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect's group and the victim's group were engaged in a large street fight when the incident occurred. About 10 people in total are believed to have taken part in the rumble. During the fight, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked the victim. In addition to the person who died, another person was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled to a nearby residence after the attack but was arrested about an hour later.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident by questioning the suspect and others who were involved.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]