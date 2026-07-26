Malaysian national killed in street fight among foreigners in North Chungcheong

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Korean, global tech companies to pursue partnerships worth more than $950 billion in total
The largest deals involve Samsung Electronics and SK Group, with the former signing a $200 billion deal with Broadcom and the latter a $750 billion agreement with Nvidia and other firms.
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Lawyers fear losing trust as courts consider mandatory AI disclosure
Korea’s judiciary is considering rules to require lawyers to disclose AI use in court filings, fueling concerns over trust, enforcement and the future of legal tech.
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Court orders SK chairman to pay ex-wife 944 billion won
A Seoul appeals court ruled Friday that Chey Tae-won should pay 944 billion won ($644 million) in cash to his former wife Roh Soh-yeong while reaffirming that his SK shares are marital property.
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Prosecutors seek 6 months for man accused of molesting tourist in Busan
Prosecutors also want to release the identify of the Japanese man accused of molesting a Chinese tourist in a Busan guesthouse, in a case that drew nationwide attention after her Weibo post went viral.