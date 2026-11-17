A map, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), shows the epicenter of a magnitude 3.6 earthquake. The quake struck about 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) northwest of Sangju, North Gyeongsang, at 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 17. NEWS1

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck Sangju, North Gyeongsang, late Tuesday, two days before the national college entrance exam. It was the strongest of the 58 earthquakes recorded on and around the Korean Peninsula this year.

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck Sangju, North Gyeongsang, late Tuesday, two days before the national college entrance exam. It was the strongest of the 58 earthquakes recorded on and around the Korean Peninsula this year.

The quake hit at 11:10 p.m. about 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) northwest of Sangju, at a depth of 20 kilometers, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter is close to the center of the country, so people felt the shaking across a wide area. The KMA estimated an intensity of 4 in Sangju and Mungyeong in North Gyeongsang and in Boeun County in North Chungcheong. At that level, many people feel shaking indoors, some wake up at night, and dishes and windows rattle.

The KMA estimated an intensity of 3 in Gimcheon and Yecheon County in North Gyeongsang; in Cheongju, Chungju, Jecheon and the counties of Goesan, Yeongdong, Okcheon and Jeungpyeong in North Chungcheong; in Yeongwol County in Gangwon; in Sejong; and in Muju County in North Jeolla. At intensity 3, shaking is clearly felt indoors, especially on upper floors, and parked cars may rock slightly.

As of late Tuesday, the North Gyeongsang Fire Department had received 16 reports from people who felt the tremor. No damage had been reported.

On social media, including X, many users said they had felt the quake, with posts such as “I was startled at home” and “I felt the shaking as soon as the emergency alert came.”

The quake came two days before Thursday’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 15, 2017, forced the test to be postponed from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23. It was the first time the exam had been postponed because of a natural disaster.

Ahead of this year’s exam, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety held an inter-agency earthquake preparedness meeting, and a joint emergency response system is set to run from the eve of the exam through test day.

Tuesday’s quake was the first of magnitude 3.5 or higher on or around the peninsula in about a year and a half. The last one was a magnitude 3.7 quake on May 5 last year in waters 52 kilometers northwest of Taean County, South Chungcheong.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]