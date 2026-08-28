Magnitude 2.2 earthquake hits Haenam as tremors continue across the county

A magnitude 2.2 earthquake strikes about 21 kilometers (13 miles) west-northwest of Haenam County, South Jeolla, at 7:44:26 a.m. on Aug. 28. KOREA METEOROLOGICAL ADMINISTRATION

The latest quake struck Friday morning west-northwest of Haenam, where dozens of earthquakes have been recorded since mid-August, though no damage is expected.

A magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck Haenam County in South Jeolla on Friday morning, the latest in a series of earthquakes and tremors that have shaken the area in recent weeks.

The earthquake occurred at 7:44:26 a.m. about 21 kilometers (13 miles) west-northwest of Haenam County, the Korea Meteorological Administration said Friday.

Its epicenter was located at 34.66 degrees north latitude and 126.40 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 21 kilometers.

"No damage is expected from the earthquake," the weather agency said.

Haenam has experienced repeated seismic activity since mid-August, with 71 earthquakes including smaller tremors recorded as of Sunday. The strongest of the recent series was a magnitude 3.1 earthquake that struck Sunday morning.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]