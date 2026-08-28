Magnitude 2.2 earthquake hits Haenam as tremors continue across the county

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In waters off Geomun Island, blooming coral is a wondrous sight — and a warning
Rising water temperatures are changing the ecosystem and threatening the way of life for residents in the region.
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Gov't greenlights five new dams for tech cluster, flood control
South Korea will build five dams to supply water to technology clusters and bolster flood control, while environmental groups continue to oppose the plan.
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Heat-related illnesses near 3,800 as nationwide risk remains peaks
Korea’s highest heat-risk alert remains in effect through Friday after 34 suspected heat-related deaths this summer.
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Sea-ing red: Marine heat waves surge 3.7-fold, kill 4.8 million fish
Marine heat waves around Korea now last nearly three months a year, killing millions of farmed fish and threatening marine ecosystems.