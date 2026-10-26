Lydia Ko denies giving golf lesson to first lady, warns of legal action

A screen capture of Lydia Ko's Instagram shows the golfer with a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, followed by her statement denying that she gave golf lessons to Kim Hea Kyung, the wife of President Lee Jae Myung. SCREEN CAPTURE

Professional golfer Lydia Ko flatly denied an opposition lawmaker's claim that she gave a golf lesson to Kim Hea Kyung, the wife of President Lee Jae Myung, and warned of legal action.

In a Facebook post earlier Monday, Rep. Joo Jin-woo of the main opposition People Power Party named Ko as the professional golfer who accompanied Kim last Thursday.

"The article reported today is not true and has nothing at all to do with me," Ko wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "In particular, I was attending a sponsor's official event on the date mentioned in the article, and I have no connection whatsoever to what was reported."

"Going forward, I plan to take legal action, depending on the case, against articles, posts and comments that spread unverified false information or damage my reputation," she added.

Ko dismissed the allegation once more with a hashtag at the bottom of the post that reads, "It's not me. Who are you?"

The Blue House described Joo's allegation as "a one-sided claim not based on facts" in a notice issued by the Office of the Senior Secretary to the President for Public Relations and Communications on Monday.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]