Lydia Ko denies giving golf lesson to first lady, warns of legal action

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Lee's approval rating falls to 35.3% after rebound: Poll
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating slipped to 35.3 percent as concerns over housing, the economy and market losses mounted, a poll found.
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Lee says South Korea is emerging as global economic leader on current account surplus
President Lee Jae Myung said Korea is becoming a global economic leader after posting the second-largest current account surplus among major economies in the second quarter.
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Unpopularity contest: Gallup Korea poll shows seven presidential contenders underwater
The survey highlights how polarization and appeals to loyal partisan bases have eroded broad public support for Korea’s leading political figures.
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Seoul Mayor Oh out and about after politically crucial appeals case aquittal
Oh Se-hoon resumed a full schedule after an appeals court overturned a fine that threatened his position as Seoul mayor.