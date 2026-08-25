Long-delayed railway connecting Busan and Masan to partially open April 1

A South Gyeongsang provincial government graphic shows the Bujeon-Masan double-track railway and the sections scheduled to open first on April 1, 2027. SOUTH GYEONGSANG PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT

The service, originally scheduled to begin in 2020, will cut commuting between the east coast cities and South Gyeongsang to around one hour.

CHANGWON, South Gyeongsang — A long-delayed railway intended to help put Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang within roughly an hour’s reach of one another will partially open on April 1 next year, after years of delayed work.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the South Gyeongsang provincial government said Tuesday that they decided to put completed sections of the Bujeon-Masan double-track electrified railway, also known as the Buma Line, into service first while work continues on the remaining section.

The project has been delayed since 2020, when the ground sank during the construction of Nakdong Tunnel No. 1 beneath the Nakdong River.

Service will begin in two unconnected sections. Trains will run 6.85 kilometers (4.3 miles) between the Bujeon and Sasang stations and 40 kilometers between the Gangseo Geumho and Masan stations. A 3.35-kilometer stretch between Sasang and Gangseo Geumho will remain closed, with shuttle buses and other connecting services planned to bridge the gap.

“How often trains will run, what the fares will be and whether the shuttle buses will be free have not yet been decided and are under discussion,” a South Gyeongsang official said. “It looks as though the full opening will not come until the end of 2028.”

The project adds 32.7 kilometers of new track from Bujeon Station in Busan to Sinwol Station in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, and connects it with 17.5 kilometers of the existing Gyeongjeon Line to reach Masan Station. The full route covers 50.2 kilometers.

Once the entire line opens, the trip between Bujeon and Masan is expected to fall from 90 minutes to 30 minutes. Passengers who transfer at Bujeon to the Donghae Line could reach Ulsan in roughly an hour.

Kang Hee-up, second vice minister of land and transport, inspects restoration work and what remains to be built on the Bujeon-Masan line during a visit to the site in Busan on Aug. 13, 2025. MINISTRY OF LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT

The railway had originally been due for completion in 2020. Construction had surpassed 97 percent when the ground sank. The project is now about 99 percent complete.

“The accident investigation committee is analyzing data and carrying out surveys and tests as it reviews various measures to ensure safety both during future train operations and additional construction,” the ministry said. “We will also move quickly toward a full opening after completing a thorough safety review.”

Six additional high-speed train services a day will run between Seoul and Changwon on the Gyeongjeon Line starting in September, with available seats rising to as many as 1,800, South Gyeongsang's local government also said Tuesday.

The last northbound train from Masan Station will leave at 10:04 p.m., 21 minutes later than the current 9:43 p.m. departure. The later service will give passengers more time to catch a Seoul-bound train after NC Dinos baseball games, festivals, concerts and other events.

A South Gyeongsang provincial government graphic shows a proposed shuttle-bus route linking the Sasang and Gangseo Geumho stations, where a 3.35-kilometer (2-mile) section of the Bujeon-Masan railway will remain closed when partial service begins April 1, 2027. SOUTH GYEONGSANG PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT

Mulgeum Station in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, will also gain direct service to Suseo in southern Seoul, with two northbound and three southbound trains. Travelers from South Gyeongsang bound for Suseo have until now had to travel to Busan or Ulsan and transfer.

“The partial opening of the Bujeon-Masan line is a practical way forward for a project that has been stalled,” Park Seong-jun, director general of South Gyeongsang’s transportation and construction bureau, said. “The additional high-speed trains will make travel to the capital region more convenient. We will do our utmost to improve the rail network so residents can reach Busan faster and travel to Seoul more often.”



BY AN DAE-HUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



