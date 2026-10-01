Long-delayed national medical school finds a home in Namwon

The campus of Seonam University in North Jeolla at the time of its closure in 2018 KIM JUN-HEE

The school is slated to open in 2029 and welcome its first cohort of students in 2030. After receiving their medical licenses, graduates will be legally required to serve for 15 years at public health institutions.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced on Thursday that the government will establish a state-run medical school — designed to train doctors for the public health sector — in Namwon, North Jeolla.

The school, similar in purpose to a public medical college, was one of President Lee Jae Myung’s campaign pledges. It has since become a government policy priority.

The campus will sit near Jeonbuk State Namwon Medical Center — a location chosen after four rounds of discussions and a field inspection, the ministry said.

The school is slated to open in 2029 and welcome its first cohort of students in 2030. After receiving their medical licenses, graduates will be legally required to serve for 15 years at public health institutions designated by the health minister.

Enrollment will be capped at 100 students.

The Health Ministry’s announcement ends an eight-year wait over the final site of the planned medical school in Namwon. The city bought the land and laid other groundwork after Seonam University shut down in 2018, but the project was then stalled for years.

Doctors at Kyungpook National University Hospital in Daegu on Sept. 4, 2020 NEWS1

“This decision carries weight because it shows that the government is staying the course on its policy commitments,” a ministry official said.

The plans extend beyond the medical school itself. The National Medical Center will supervise the Namwon Medical Center, now a roughly 200-bed hospital. The latter is set to receive an additional 300 beds.

The hospital is expected to specialize in cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases and dementia, provide clinical training for the new medical school and expand its role as a regional medical hub.

The decision was welcomed in Namwon, where the school has been a long-sought project.

“I thank the residents who stood together for the past eight years,” Mayor Yang Choong-mo said. “We will work closely with the government to make sure that the school opens as planned while strengthening the Jeonbuk State Namwon Medical Center and expanding the city’s education and health care infrastructure.”

Then-presidential candidate Lee Jae Myung, far left, poses for a photo with medical professionals at the Jeonbuk State Namwon Medical Center in North Jeolla on Dec. 4, 2021. YONHAP

However, the plan has drawn skepticism from parts of the medical community regarding whether Namwon has the infrastructure and talent pool to sustain a school.

The community has argued that practical considerations around education and clinical training should drive the choice of location, rather than political symbolism or an effort to spread institutions across regions.It has pointed in particular to the challenge of recruiting enough faculty in basic sciences and clinical specialties.

“Namwon is where the central and local governments have laid the groundwork for the school since the project was launched in 2018,” said Lee Hyung-hoon, the second vice minister of health and welfare and chair of the medical school project preparatory committee.

“We will work closely with the provincial government of North Jeolla, Namwon and the National Medical Center to keep the scheduled […] opening on track and build a school in which the country takes responsibility for training the next generation of public health professionals.”





BY CHAE HYE-SEON, KIM JUN-HEE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]