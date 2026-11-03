Locked phone stalls probe into killing of Japanese woman in Cheonan

A murder suspect who was accused of killing a Japanese woman, center, leaves the Daejeon District Court's Cheonan branch in South Chungcheong on Oct. 30. NEWS1

Police investigating the killing of a Japanese woman in Cheonan say her locked cellphone is hindering efforts to establish the suspect’s motive and their relationship.

CHEONAN, South Chungcheong — Police investigating the killing of a Japanese woman in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, last Wednesday are struggling to access the victim's locked cellphone, which could contain key evidence about the motive.

The Cheonan Seobuk Police Station is investigating why a man allegedly killed a Japanese woman and how the two met, according to information obtained by the JoongAng Ilbo on Tuesday.

After allegedly killing the woman in Cheonan, the suspect fled to his home in Jeonju, North Jeolla. Police arrested him the next day and formally detained him a day later.

Investigators are working to determine his motive and how he came to know the victim before the case's Friday deadline to refer him to prosecutors.

"We have been unable to establish the nature of the victim's relationship with the suspect or her contacts with other people because her phone is password-protected," a police official said. "We will continue investigating the suspect's motive and seek to determine the precise cause of death through an autopsy."

The suspect also gave police an account of what allegedly led to the killing.

"I decided to kill myself after losing about 5 million won [$3,700] in stock investments, but I was afraid to die alone, so I wanted to die with her," the suspect told police.

He was unemployed at the time of the killing and had previously supported himself through a series of part-time jobs.

A murder suspect who was accused of killing a Japanese woman, center, leaves the Daejeon District Court's Cheonan branch in South Chungcheong on Oct. 30. NEWS1

The woman traveled to Korea in September before returning to Japan, then made another trip in mid-October, according to police. She entered Korea as a short-term visitor without a visa, not as an international student or foreign worker.

The victim was staying at an officetel in Cheonan leased by someone else when she was killed. It was only the third time she and the suspect had met. An officetel refers to a dual-purpose building used for commercial and residential purposes.

Police are focusing on why the suspect targeted the victim despite having met her only three times. Investigators confirmed that the two were not romantically involved and that no stalking complaints had been filed.

Police are examining claims that the crime may have been sexually motivated but say further investigation is necessary. The victim was found with no clothing on her upper body, although authorities noted that paramedics may have removed some of her clothes while performing CPR before police arrived.

Separately, investigators learned that she had made a phone call to another Korean man before her death. The man said he heard her screaming.

The victim's family called for severe punishment for the suspect during a meeting with police on Friday. Japanese media outlets, including NHK and Kyodo News, have closely followed the case and provided live updates.

One Japanese online news outlet reported that social media users speculated the two may have met through a language exchange app, citing previous cases involving similar platforms.





BY SHIN JIN-HO [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]