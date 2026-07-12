Local gov'ts turn abandoned spaces into cultural hubs to revive urban neighborhoods

The newly opened underground art space for pedestrians, Gallery Under First Avenue, in Anyang, Gyeonggi ANYANG CITY

Cities across Korea are remaking neglected underpasses, empty facilities and vacant sites into galleries, parks and community spaces to draw visitors and breathe life into urban areas.

Local governments across Korea are breathing new life into abandoned urban spaces by converting them into galleries, parks and community facilities, as they seek to revitalize neighborhoods and make use of neglected public assets.

One of the latest examples is the newly opened underground pedestrian passage Gallery Under First Avenue in Anyang, Gyeonggi. On July 2, every visitor entering the brand-new place was greeted by illuminated tree-branch patterns across the floor, angel-wing displays on the walls and an exhibition featuring 33 artworks.

The city transformed 100 meters (328 feet) of the 177-meter-long underpass into a gallery after pedestrian traffic had steadily declined.

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Built in 2005 to connect Anyang 1-dong Administrative Welfare Center with the city's main commercial district, the passage once attracted about 1,500 visitors a day. However, foot traffic dropped after a nearby pedestrian bridge opened and surrounding redevelopment changed walking routes. At night, the space became a gathering place for the homeless and intoxicated individuals, creating persistent maintenance problems.

To renovate the passage, the city installed brighter lighting and moisture-resistant materials suited to the underground environment.

"Since it was transformed into a gallery, not only residents but visitors from outside the neighborhood have been coming," said Kim Yong-ran, secretary general of the Anyang 1-dong Residents' Association.

Seongnam turned an old sewage treatment plant into Seongnam Mulbit Garden, a cultural complex. SEONGNAM CITY

The project reflects a broader push by local governments to turn abandoned or deteriorating spaces into distinguishing public assets such as galleries, parks and cultural spaces.

The trend comes as Korea faces a growing number of neglected properties. According to the Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements, about 130,000 vacant homes nationwide pose safety risks and weaken surrounding commercial districts and cityscapes, especially in urban areas.

A notable example is a former sewage treatment plant in Seongnam's Bundang District, Gyeonggi. Completed in 1997 at a cost of 15 billion won ($9.9 million), the facility was never put into operation because of opposition from nearby residents. It remained abandoned for 28 years despite occupying a prime commercial site about 200 meters from Ori Station on the Suin-Bundang Line.

Instead of demolishing the facility, Seongnam redeveloped it into Seongnam Mulbit Garden, a cultural complex featuring a park, music hall and art museum that opened in June 2025. The site now attracts an average of more than 300 visitors a day, while nearby businesses have also seen increased foot traffic.

"There used to be fewer customers in the evenings and on weekends, but after Mulbit Garden opened, many more families stop by," an employee at a nearby restaurant said.

Hwaseong is converting a long-vacant university community center into a cultural space. HWASEONG SPECIAL CITY

Other cities are pursuing similar redevelopment projects.

Hwaseong is converting a long-vacant university community center into a cultural complex with studios, galleries, performance spaces and lecture halls, while Incheon's Namdong District has remodeled a former police substation into a community center offering gathering and counseling services. Gwacheon has redeveloped the site of a long-abandoned hospital into an apartment complex, and Ansan is considering converting vacant homes into public parking lots and rest areas for neighbors.

However, experts say redevelopment alone is not enough.

"The economic and community benefits of urban renewal projects are substantial," Ko Joon-ho, a professor of urban engineering at Hanyang University, said. "Local governments also need to ensure these projects continue producing results through proper maintenance and management."





BY CHOI MO-RAN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



