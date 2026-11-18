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'People trusted the system': Why an AI cheating scandal has shaken Korea to its core
In a country where exams are believed to level the playing field and a good result is likened to a lottery ticket, news that the top scorer on a nationwide tax exam used AI to cheat has left many feeling like “there is nothing left to rely on.”
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Nvidia linked Alibaba to Alice Huang: Report
The Information reported that Nvidia introduced Alibaba to Alice Huang before U.S. chip export controls tightened, later enabling overseas access to computing capacity.
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2B or not to be taking the test: Pencil rules for CSAT spur frenzy at stationery stores
The popular dollar store Daiso could barely keep stock of lead pencils after the government revised the rules on what test-takers can bring with them.
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The dark side of Korea's education obsession, as told by seven K-dramas and films
Nov. 19 is D-day for Korea's College Scholastic Aptitude Test (CSAT). From test pressure to private academies, these films and series explore the dark costs of Korea’s fierce competition for academic success.