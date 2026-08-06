LIG Defense official arrested in alleged DAPA bribery case

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Police refer suspect over threats to kill Lee
In a separate case, another police station referred a man late last month to prosecutors on charges of attempted intimidation after he also posted messages threatening to kill President Lee Jae Myung.
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Seoul International Fireworks Festival to light up Yeouido on Sept. 5
The annual Yeouido event will feature teams from Korea, the United States and Britain, with expanded programs and record safety staffing.
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Police seek warrants for four student activists after Osan Air Base breach
The four students face arrest warrant hearings after allegedly trespassing at Osan Air Base during an anti-U.S. protest over military and environmental concerns.
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Gyeongbok Palace royal guard programs fully halted for first time due to extreme heat
The changing of the guard ceremony has been canceled before due to rain and other weather, but this marks the first time that standing guard duty has been fully suspended since the program began in 2002.