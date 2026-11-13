LG family scion arrested in Cambodia after 8 years on the run

The building of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in central Seoul YONHAP

Police plan to refer Koo Bon-hyun to prosecutors next week after his return from Cambodia, where he was found following an Interpol Red Notice.

Former EXA E&C CEO Koo Bon-hyun, a third-generation member of the LG Group founding family who fled overseas shortly before facing a stock manipulation investigation, has been apprehended in Cambodia after eight years on the run.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced Friday that Koo had been arrested with assistance from Interpol on suspicion of violating the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act and committing embezzlement and breach of trust under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes. Police placed him in pretrial detention on Wednesday.

Koo is suspected of acquiring two Kosdaq-listed companies without putting up his own capital between February 2016 and December 2017, then making false disclosures about favorable business developments to generate illicit profits.

Investigators believe Koo used shell companies to acquire the Kosdaq-listed firms before taking out loans secured by shares in those companies to purchase promising unlisted businesses. He then allegedly filed false disclosures claiming that the acquisitions of the unlisted companies had been financed with equity capital rather than borrowed funds, driving up share prices. He is suspected of profiting by selling shares in the listed companies that he held under other people's names.

The alleged stock manipulation scheme reportedly affected approximately 10,000 retail investors, with losses estimated at more than 200 billion won ($149 million).

Prosecutors initially estimated Koo's illicit gains at approximately 14.5 billion won, but a court did not accept that figure, which left the exact amount of the alleged profits undetermined.

Koo also faces allegations of embezzling approximately 4.6 billion won in corporate funds, including money allegedly spent on personal entertainment expenses.

He is additionally suspected of breach of trust involving approximately 12.3 billion won, including borrowing funds without collateral from companies affiliated with the businesses he acquired.

The Interpol logo is pictured at the international police agency headquarters in Lyon, France on Sept. 18. AP/YONHAP

Koo left for the Netherlands in October 2018 while the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) was investigating the case and subsequently disappeared.

The FSS referred the case to prosecutors in November that year. Prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant for Koo and suspended proceedings against him because he could not be located.

Interpol issued a Red Notice for Koo in 2019. A Red Notice is Interpol's highest-level international alert for locating and provisionally arresting a wanted person pending extradition or other legal proceedings. If a person subject to a Red Notice is arrested in an Interpol member country, Korean authorities can seek custody through formal extradition procedures.

Koo was apprehended by Cambodian police on Aug. 25 this year, nearly eight years after fleeing Korea. Korean police brought him back to the country and arrested him on Monday.

"According to his statements, the suspect traveled through the Netherlands, France and Thailand before arriving in Cambodia, before the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice and the invalidation of his passport in May 2019," said Lim Jeong-wan, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's financial crimes investigation team 1. "We have not identified anyone who may have helped him evade authorities."

Prosecutors initially handled the investigation, but the case was transferred to police following revisions to the Criminal Procedure Act.

"We believe he was apprehended amid intensified inspections and crackdowns by Cambodian police following growing controversy over crimes such as romance scams and voice phishing in the country," Lim said. "We will also ensure that other cases transferred from prosecutors are handled without disruption."

Police plan to complete their investigation of Koo and refer the case to the Prosecution Service next week.





BY NOH YU-RIM [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]