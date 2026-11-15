Less X, more Y: Lee cuts frequency of posts by nearly half, softens tone

President Lee Jae Myung, left, films his new YouTube program, “The President’s Y” (translated), in this photo released by the Blue House on Nov. 4. BLUE HOUSE

President Lee Jae Myung has cut his posting rate from 5.1 per day to 2.7 and has been less critical online, with aides and his new YouTube show credited with driving the shift.

President Lee Jae Myung, whose barrage of posts on X stirred controversy last month, lately has been posting only about half as often and in a gentler tone.

Lee posted 19 times in the seven days through Thursday, or 2.7 times per day, compared to an average of 5.1 posts a day in October, when he put up as many as 13 posts on Oct. 28. He posted just once on Sunday, Monday and Thursday and four times on each of the other four days.

Officials from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) pointed to two changes behind his quieter X account: Lee now writes far fewer posts on his own, and “The President’s Y,” a YouTube talk show the Blue House launched on Nov. 5, has given him another outlet.

Lee’s only post on Thursday, titled “Megaprojects break ground in Chungcheong four months after announcement,” hailed the start of construction on three investment projects by Samsung affiliates in the Chungcheong provinces.

“I attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Chungcheong megaprojects with a heart full of joy, as three cutting-edge investment projects that will change Korea’s industrial map got off to a strong start,” Lee wrote. “Just four months after the Chungcheong megaprojects were announced in July, construction is getting fully underway on an advanced semiconductor packaging fab and an advanced display production line in Asan and a high-performance substrate manufacturing facility for AI servers in Sejong.”

Lee has also softened his tone. On Wednesday, he shared a news report about police apprehending gang members and others who ran a business dealing in burner bank accounts, which are registered in other people’s names and used to move criminal money.

“Police officers are working hard,” Lee wrote. “Please cheer them on so they work even harder.”

President Lee Jae Myung and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong break ground at a ceremony for the Chungcheong megaprojects at the construction site of Samsung Electronics’ Onyang Campus in Asan, South Chungcheong, on Nov. 12. JOINT PRESS CORPS

A separate post marked Farmers’ Day, which fell on the same day.

“I extend my deep gratitude and respect to farmers across the country, who have steadfastly worked the land and safeguarded the nation’s food supply despite difficult conditions,” Lee wrote.

The JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, used Anthropic’s generative AI model Claude to sort Lee’s posts over the seven days by the emotion they conveyed. Gratitude led with five posts, or 26.3 percent, followed by resolve and explanation at 15.8 percent each and joy and condolences at 10.5 percent each.

Critical posts, which made up 8.9 percent of Lee’s output in October, fell to 5.3 percent, a single post. Angry posts, such as one on Oct. 2 that voiced “serious regret” to Ukraine in a dispute over North Korean prisoners of war, disappeared altogether.

“As far as I know, the president has recently cut back sharply on writing messages by himself and usually posts them after consulting aides or at least having them take a quick look,” an official from the DP said.

Lee’s allies credit the new YouTube show, in which he answers the public’s questions and explains policy in episodes of about 30 minutes. The Y stands for both YouTube and “why,” the Blue House has said.

President Lee Jae Myung reviews documents during a meeting on capital market policy in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 13. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“The president has used ‘Y,’ a long-format talk show, to fully explain to the public why he communicates directly,” an official from the pro-Lee faction of the DP said. “Has the controversy not died down as a result? The president also thinks there is no need to go out of his way to argue on X.”

But some in the DP worry that Lee’s X account could heat up again now that infighting in the DP has broken into open confrontation.

Three DP Supreme Council members aligned with former DP leader Jung Chung-rae boycotted the council’s meeting Friday. A day earlier, DP leader Kim Min-seok had ordered an internal ethics probe into one of them, Choi Min-hee, over remarks about Lee’s past stance on the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In the National Barometer Survey of 1,001 adults, conducted Monday to Wednesday and released Thursday, 51 percent of respondents said Lee should cut back on airing policy directions and positions directly on social media and YouTube because remarks made without enough review could cause confusion. Forty-two percent said he should carry on as he is because it lets him communicate with the public directly.





BY OH HYUN-SEOK [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



