Lee’s X battles with press, supporters give opposition an opening

President Lee Jae Myung looks over documents at a meeting of a presidential committee on public life and safety at the Blue House in Seoul on Oct. 28, the day he took to X to rebut critical news reports. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung has been weighing in on X on issue after issue, rebutting news reports he calls distorted and sparring with his own hard-line supporters. Even a lawmaker from his own party says the posts make him look as though he is fighting everyone.

Lee’s habit of answering critics himself, together with the ruling Democratic Party’s (DP) all-out fight with the judiciary, is costing the ruling camp support and handing the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) an opening, analysts say. The PPP has even pulled 9 percentage points ahead of the DP in the latest poll.

Lee accused the media of “hit-piece reporting” and “distortion of facts” in posts on X on Wednesday. The posts pushed back against reports on a nationwide farmland survey.

“I originally ordered a survey of illegal farmland held for speculation in the greater Seoul area, but Agriculture Minister [Song Mi-ryung] proposed taking this opportunity to survey the nation’s farmland, which had been neglected for decades, so I personally ordered a nationwide survey,” Lee wrote. “When I let it be known that the minister had proposed the project, some media outlets used that to accuse me of ‘shifting responsibility.’ I question whether they watched the publicly released remarks from the Cabinet meeting themselves and wrote with even a minimum of journalistic ethics.”

Lee also hit back at a recent string of reports urging him to cut back on social media.

“Distorting facts like this while pressing me not to use social media to communicate directly with the public is like saying, ‘Do not resist when you are beaten, just take it,’” Lee wrote. “It reminds me of the days when people said, ‘Saying you like jajangmyeon [black bean noodles] means you are disparaging jjamppong [spicy seafood noodle soup],’ and ‘bashing the president was a national sport.’ But in the end, the people [decide].”

President Lee Jae Myung looks over documents at a meeting of a presidential committee on public life and safety at the Blue House in Seoul on Oct. 28, the day he took to X to rebut critical news reports. NEWS1









Lee’s recent complaints about the press began Tuesday night, when he demanded a correction and an apology from an outlet that ran his Cabinet meeting remarks under the headline “Foreign workers do not contribute to the national economy.”

“There is a big difference between ‘not contributing’ and ‘not contributing as much,’” Lee wrote.

Lee then replied to a user who had cited the report to criticize him.

“In the context of the remarks, it is clear that it was a comparison: Compared with Korean workers, foreign workers do help, but not ‘as much,’” Lee wrote. “Criticizing me on the premise that I said they are not helpful is going too far.”

Lee’s posts have also taken aim at hard-line supporters of the ruling camp. Early Wednesday, he answered a user who demanded an apology for his warning earlier this month against what he called "mugeukpa," or irresponsible extremists.

“If you do not belong to that group, there is no reason to be offended, and if you feel bad because you think you do belong to it, I suggest you take a moment to look back on yourself,” Lee wrote.

President Lee Jae Myung's X account SCREEN CAPTURE

Later that day, a user asked whether he was fighting his own supporters.

“A good point is a good point no matter who makes it, and what needs fixing must be fixed,” Lee replied. “Mistakes should be corrected regardless of whose side anyone is on.”

Amid Lee's exchanges with the media and supporters, PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo asked: “Is the president the Blue House’s chief editor?”

Even some in the ruling party are uneasy.

“Incorrect articles and claims need to be corrected, but it is another matter for the president to come forward and do it himself,” a DP lawmaker from the greater Seoul area said. “I am worried because it gives the impression that the president is fighting with everyone.”

Some inside and outside the Blue House read the posts as a lesson Lee drew from the controversy over a constitutional amendment on presidential re-election. After Speaker Cho Jeong-sik held a press conference in July, false claims spread that an amendment was being pushed to allow presidents to serve consecutive terms, and Lee’s approval rating fell below 50 percent. Lee has since moved faster to correct false information, the reading goes.

President Lee Jae Myung looks over documents at a meeting of a presidential committee on public life and safety at the Blue House in Seoul on Oct. 28, the day he took to X to rebut critical news reports. SCREEN CAPTURE

Lee’s direct responses are hurting his ratings instead, many observers say.

“President Lee seems to have an ‘obsession with rebutting,’” said Park Sung-min, head of the political consultancy MIN. “His manner of responding is creating controversy and undermining his own ‘presidential bearing.’”

The DP’s all-out battle with the judiciary, including its push for a parliamentary investigation into Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, poses another risk to the ruling camp’s ratings.

“The details of the problems with the Jo Hee-de judiciary have not yet been fully conveyed [to the public], so we judged it better to examine them and carry out the process of conveying them more thoroughly,” DP leader Kim Min-seok said Wednesday of the push for the investigation.

President Lee Jae Myung presides over a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Oct. 20. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Calls to impeach Jo are still alive within the DP leadership.

“We must start impeaching Jo Hee-de as soon as possible,” DP Supreme Council member Lee Sung-yoon has said.

Public opinion runs the other way. A total of 50.3 percent of respondents disagreed with impeaching Jo, compared with 32 percent who agreed, according to a survey the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI) conducted by automated phone calls on Monday and Tuesday. Among centrists, 51.1 percent were opposed.

“It feels as if some in our party are still stuck in the days when we were in the opposition,” a DP official said.

In the same poll, the PPP’s support stood at 40.5 percent against the DP’s 31.5 percent, a gap beyond the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. It was the first time the PPP had topped 40 percent in a KSOI poll since Lee took office in June 2025.

“The PPP’s high support appears to reflect antipathy toward the government and the ruling party,” Yoon Tae-gon, head of political analysis at The Moa, said. “In particular, the growing aversion to President Lee’s character and style is a very dangerous signal.”





BY OH HYUN-SEOK [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]