Lee's political pandering is alienating migrants, multicultural families and his own base. Is it worth it?

President Lee Jae Myung, right, speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Oct. 27. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Critics say the president’s remarks on foreign workers and multicultural family benefits could fuel discrimination while doing little to improve his low approval ratings with young men.

[NEWS ANALYSIS]





President Lee Jae Myung is drawing flak from his usual supporters over recent remarks that seem to undermine foreign workers' economic contributions and the benefits provided to multicultural families.

In a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Lee said foreign workers “don't contribute as much to the national economy because they send all their wages back home,” sparking an immediate backlash. He drew further ire Wednesday after sharing a post from a conservative-leaning online community about reservations at Seoul's public postpartum care centers and questioning benefits for multicultural families.

Such remarks align with more extreme conservative views and are unusual coming from Lee, a former child factory worker who has frequently championed himself as an advocate of those who are marginalized in society. His remarks have sparked criticism from progressives, migrant worker groups, labor unions and experts who point out that attacking foreigners in Korea only provides validation to far-right groups, fueling hate and discrimination.

Political analysts say Lee, who recently marked 500 days in office, seems to be pandering to a conservative demographic that has usually been critical of him, amid low approval ratings that have ranged in the 30s in recent weeks.

However, experts warn that the president is mistaken in thinking such words and actions could win back support from right-wing young men and instead backfire by marginalizing foreign residents in Korea and hindering the Lee administration’s global ambitions.

President Lee Jae Myung's X account SCREEN CAPTURE

Domestic politics fueling marginalization

Lee, an avid social media user known for this sharp tongue, often rebuts naysayers himself but also risks alienating supporters and detractors alike with his unfiltered remarks.

"Preferential treatment for multicultural families by local governments, including the Seoul Metropolitan Government, has become an issue," Lee wrote on X on Wednesday. He shared an FM Korea post questioning why mothers from multicultural families are given the same priority for admission to public postpartum care centers as national merit recipients and families with multiple children.

FM Korea is an online community known to be primarily used by conservative-leaning men in their 20s and 30s, often featuring posts criticizing Lee.

Lee said he will “thoroughly review” whether it's necessary to go beyond ensuring multicultural families are not disadvantaged and whether such preferential treatment should be abolished.

He elaborated in another X post Thursday that “policies ensuring that multicultural families are not discriminated against compared to Korean families are necessary and should certainly continue,” adding that “some policies must not go beyond their original purpose and become excessive preferential treatment or result in reverse discrimination against Korean families."

The post came after Le controversially said in a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, “Even if we bring in foreign workers to do the jobs, they don't contribute as much to the national economy because they send all their wages back home.”

His remarks came as aides discussed ways to expand publicly funded jobs, including government wage subsidies for agricultural workers.

When his remarks on foreign workers drew fire, Lee took to X later Tuesday to challenge an article from the liberal newspaper Hankyoreh that ran a headline saying the president was being criticized for remarks that foreign workers do not contribute to the national economy.

"There is a big difference between saying 'do not contribute' and 'do not contribute as much,'" Lee wrote, calling for “fair and accurate reporting,” as well as a correction and an apology from the paper.





President Lee Jae Myung looks over documents at a meeting of a presidential committee on public life and safety at the Blue House in Seoul on Oct. 28, the day he took to X to rebut critical news reports. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Context vs. perception

Gender politics expert Kwon Soo Hyun, a social studies professor at Gyeongsang National University, warns that articulating extremist ideas that mirror far-right tactics is an oversimplified approach to woo conservative men in their 20s and 30s, who have largely shunned Lee and the liberal Democratic Party (DP).

Such tactics, coming now, are not enough to gain the trust of this increasingly disgruntled demographic, who feel their voices haven’t been heard by liberal politicians amid economic frustrations.

Unfortunately, foreign workers and multicultural communities are "an easy outlet to release their pent-up, emotional anger," Kwon told the Korea JoongAng Daily. "If a politician validates that anger, these young men might feel a fleeting sense of kinship, but the reality is that a deep-seated, unfavorable sentiment toward the DP and its politicians has been building among young men for a very long time.”

“It is already difficult for such vulnerable individuals to make their voices heard, yet they are being used as pawns — essentially to further entrench the vested interests of those already in power,” Kwon said. “Ultimately, this is likely to widen the gap between multicultural families and foreign workers and those who already enjoy better circumstances or more favorable positions within Korean society. It is deeply concerning that we are fostering an environment where it has become all too easy for people to lash out at such vulnerable groups.”

A series of progressive politicians have demanded an apology from Lee. Hong Seong-kyu, a spokesperson for the minor liberal Progressive Party, called Lee's remarks "hate speech against migrant workers."

Likewise, Lee’s words have left the Blue House and presidential aides scrambling to diffuse the impact of his remarks on migrant populations and multicultural backgrounds by expounding on the "context and fundamental intent.”

Kang Yu-jung, the senior Blue House spokesperson, said in a statement Thursday that the labor and employment discussions during the Cabinet meeting did not focus on foreign workers but instead “highlighted the issue of insufficient support for the agricultural and fisheries sectors.” She said the “core point was the need to create high-quality, productive jobs in these fields that offer guaranteed, adequate wage levels.”

Kang added that Lee's remarks on postpartum care was “not intended to call for the elimination of assistance for multicultural families" but to “improve the fairness and rationality of the priority system for accessing postpartum care centers, ensuring a support framework that resonates with all families who have recently given birth.”

Ryu Deock-hyun, a presidential fiscal planning adviser, wrote on X that “it is inappropriate to take remarks out of context and frame them as a xenophobia controversy.”

"President Lee’s respect for labor extends to everyone, regardless of their nationality," Kim Kyoung‑ja, a senior presidential secretary for social affairs, shared on X.





Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hold a joint press announcement after their bilateral summit at the Blue House in central Seoul on Oct. 29. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the dispatch of Korean nurses in Germany. Under a labor-for-loans pact, Korea dispatched thousands of miners and nurses to Germany in the 1960s to earn foreign currency for their families and their country. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Repercussions of rhetoric

Migrant workers are essential to Korea’s manufacturing and agriculture and livestock industries, often filling jobs Koreans tend to avoid in rural areas.

Experts and civic groups point out that the economic implications of marginalizing migrant workers and foreign residents can't be ignored.

A coalition of migrant workers' rights groups issued a statement refuting Lee's remarks, noting a 2025 government survey found that remittances accounted for 25.5 percent of foreign nationals' total income, lower than the 37.3 percent spent on living expenses.

Korea, a country that suffers from a chronically low birthrate, nonetheless appears to struggle in its policies to embrace its foreign residents and multicultural community.

Kwon notes that conditions for individuals from multicultural families are not identical to those of other Koreans, so any benefits are not meant to give them more opportunities but rather to “establish a more level playing field, or a baseline, so that they can begin from a position comparable to that of their peers.”

Lim Ho-geun, presidential secretary for population policy, said Thursday that Lee "raised the need to improve the fairness and rationality of the priority system for postpartum care centers and establish a support system that all families with newborns can accept."

Lim said the Enforcement Decree of the Mother and Child Health Act, last amended in 2016 and sets the criteria for priority access to postpartum care centers, needs revision to "benefit mothers who need it most." He then vowed to closely examine the difficulties multicultural families may still face in Korean society and provide "thorough support to ensure that no one falls through the cracks."

Kwon warned inappropriate rhetoric could bring broader global repercussions, as the Lee administration is keen to promote Korea's image as a highly democratic, diverse, creative and free society, as portrayed through K-pop and cultural content.

“If the backlash against multiculturalism — or the controversy surrounding support for multicultural families — continues to stir debate within Korean society, it could severely damage the international image that Korea has worked so hard to build,” Kwon said. “While Korea has managed to present a polished, positive exterior until now, the persistent surfacing of these kinds of issues could deal a major blow to that carefully cultivated global reputation.”

“Given that a significant portion of the Korean economy relies on migrant workers and individuals from multicultural backgrounds, one must ask: Will these people still come to Korea?"





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]