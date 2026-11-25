President Lee Jae Myung, center, speaks with Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, left, after receiving a briefing from the vice education minister on measures to reform examination methods for the AI era during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul, on Nov. 24. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung will chair the Dec. 2 gathering of ambassadors and consuls general, raising concerns over live questions on sensitive foreign policy issues.

President Lee Jae Myung is set to personally chair the first meeting of Korea’s overseas diplomatic mission chiefs under his administration on Dec. 2 and have it broadcast live.

The unprecedented move has already sparked unease within diplomatic circles, given the sensitive nature of foreign policy discussions and Lee’s tendency to press officials with impromptu questions during live broadcasts.

Ambassadors and consuls general stationed worldwide are expected to return to Korea to attend the weeklong meeting next week, according to multiple ruling bloc sources.

It will mark the first meeting of overseas mission chiefs in two years and seven months since the last one took place in April 2024 under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. Although the Foreign Ministry’s internal regulations stipulate that the meeting should take place annually in principle, it was delayed due to political turmoil following the Dec. 3 martial law declaration in 2024 and delays in diplomatic appointments after the change of administration.

The meeting is typically chaired by the foreign minister, while previous presidents have invited mission chiefs to separate luncheons or dinners to outline their administrations’ foreign policy directions. This will be the first time the meeting is broadcast live.

Formats under consideration include a briefing by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on behalf of the mission chiefs, followed by a question-and-answer session between Lee and the diplomats, and presentations delivered directly by the heads of key diplomatic missions.

Signs of apprehension are already emerging within diplomatic circles, given Lee’s habit of putting officials on the spot when the cameras are rolling.

Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha speaks during a parliamentary audit by the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee at the Korean Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 12. YONHAP

“Mission chiefs are unsettled by the introduction of a live broadcast format for the meeting,” said a diplomat stationed overseas who requested anonymity.

“There are concerns that someone could find themselves in an awkward position if they fail to give an adequate answer,” another diplomatic source said.

The ambassadors to the United States, China, Japan and Russia are expected to attend the upcoming meeting.

With several diplomatic and security issues between Seoul and Washington still unresolved, including restrictions on bilateral intelligence cooperation, attention is particularly focused on what questions Lee may pose to Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha, whose possible replacement has recently been the subject of speculation.

During a parliamentary audit of the Korean Embassy in Washington last month, Kang said an incident involving a North Korean land mine explosion that injured three soldiers near the border in September was “clearly not an unfortunate accident.” This sparked controversy over an apparent contradiction with Lee’s Armed Forces Day address, in which he described the incident as an “unfortunate accident.”

The embassy went so far as to issue a separate statement to clarify Kang’s remarks at the time.

More recently, allegations have surfaced that the Office for Government Policy Coordination's inspection of the embassy was targeted at her.

Although the government has denied the allegations, some remain skeptical and say the outcome of the inspection remains to be seen.





BY YOON JI-WON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



