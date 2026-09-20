Lee’s last-minute rewrite signaled justice minister nominee’s withdrawal

President Lee Jae Myung is seen during a presser held at the Blue House in central Seoul on Sept. 18. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The collapse of scandal-embroiled Kim Seung-won’s nomination as justice minister had been hiding in plain sight in President Lee Jae Myung’s press conference on Friday, according to a ruling Democratic Party (DP) official on Sunday.

Kim withdrew his nomination on Saturday after what he described as “deep consideration.” Kim’s withdrawal came 20 days after Lee nominated him as justice minister. It also came two days after the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, led by the DP, adopted his confirmation hearing report.

Kim’s withdrawal marks the second resignation from Lee’s Cabinet reshuffle after Gender Equality Minister nominee Yong Hye-in stepped down earlier this month.

“Watching the president’s presser, I sensed that Kim Seung-won was unlikely to become minister,” a first-term DP lawmaker said.

At Friday’s press conference, the president invoked his own “shortcomings” 13 times in his opening remarks. “It is all because of my shortcomings,” Lee said at one point.

When asked whether he would go ahead with Kim’s appointment, Lee remained noncommittal.

“I have not reached a final decision yet,” Lee said. “I will decide carefully, taking into account the various issues and concerns that have emerged, his qualifications and whether he meets the public’s expectations.”

The president reportedly continued revising his remarks at the last minute.

Now-resigned Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won is seen after his press conference held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 19. YONHAP

“The news conference started 30 minutes late because Lee took extra time to revise his opening remarks himself,” a DP source said. “He also seemed to want the remarks to reflect his concerns over whether to go ahead with Kim’s appointment.”

The initial draft of the opening remarks presented to Lee by his aides looked very different, according to the JoongAng Ilbo’s investigation. Although it was supposed to run just seven minutes, it stretched to 20 minutes and struck a more self-critical tone.

“I have no intention whatsoever of seeking another term,” Lee said in his opening remarks. The agenda of allowing presidents to serve consecutive terms through constitutional reform was initially planned to be covered during the question-and-answer session.

“Watching President Lee’s presser yesterday made up my mind,” Kim said during a news conference on Saturday, where he announced his resignation. “I felt I should not add even a small burden to a government that must focus on people’s livelihoods and sees its reform agenda through.”

During Kim’s confirmation hearing, the People Power Party mounted strong attacks against his nomination. The opposition centered on allegations that Kim used his political power as a lawmaker in 2021 to pressure Kim Kang-lip, then head of the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, to expedite approval of a clinical trial for a Covid-19 treatment developed by biotech company Genencell. Opposition to his appointment continued after the hearing.

Independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon speaks to reporters at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 20. KIM JONG-HO

Lee’s thinking and the mood within the DP shifted in less than a day.

At around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday — less than 24 hours before Lee’s news conference began at 10:30 a.m. the next day — the DP pushed Kim’s confirmation hearing report through the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

A petition detailing allegations that Kim sexually harassed someone during a drinking gathering was reportedly delivered to the presidential office around the time the hearing report was adopted.

“The controversies that convinced the public that ‘Kim Seung-won has to leave’ continued to mount until the final straw came in the form of the sexual harassment allegation,” independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon told reporters Sunday.

“Even President Lee must have realized that continuing down this path could sink his government.”

The DP, however, maintains that the petition was unrelated to Kim’s withdrawal.

“[It is] difficult to confirm matters related to personnel appointments,” the Blue House said Saturday when asked about reports concerning petitions.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

Kim’s camp said the petition contained “claims that are false, exaggerated or inaccurate.”

A former presidential office source aligned with the DP played down the idea that the sexual misconduct allegation had sealed Kim’s fate. “The decision should be viewed as a way to show that the president’s expression of regret was sincere,” the source said.

The Blue House released a statement about Kim’s resignation following his press conference.

“The Blue House respects Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won’s decision,” Blue House spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.