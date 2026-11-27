President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 26. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Gallup Korea found President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating edged up to 41 percent while disapproval reached 50 percent.

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose for the second consecutive week to 41 percent, a poll showed Friday.

The survey, conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday through Thursday on 1,000 people aged 18 and older, showed that positive assessments of Lee's performance gained 1 percentage point from the previous week.

Those who disapproved of Lee's handling of state affairs also rose 1 percentage point to 50 percent.

Lee's approval rating has fluctuated between 39 and 41 percent for seven weeks since mid-October.

Among those who positively assessed Lee's performance, 29 percent cited diplomacy, up from 24 percent the previous week, followed by economic and livelihood issues at 10 percent and communication at 5 percent.

Lee returned home on Nov. 19 after attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summits, where he also held a series of bilateral talks.

Economic and livelihood concerns were the most frequently cited reason by those who disapproved of Lee's performance, at 22 percent.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party rose 1 percentage point to 37 percent, while support for the main opposition People Power Party increased 2 percentage points to 30 percent, narrowing the gap between the two parties to 7 percentage points.

In the same survey, 46 percent disapproved of the Supreme Court's decision to partially overturn an appellate ruling that sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 15 years in prison for playing a key role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

Thirty-one percent of the respondents said it was the right decision to send Han's case back to a lower court for retrial.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Yonhap